Linda K. Howard

Linda K. (Doull) Howard, 76, lived a great life that came to its end on Tuesday, October 5 as her body passed away after a short illness. Born in Fulton, NY, Linda graduated from Fulton High School and Chandler School for Women in Boston, MA. After college, she returned to Fulton where she had two sons, and worked at the Fulton Family YMCA, and for several years at the Oswego County Real Property Tax office. In 1993, she relocated to Chandler, AZ, and worked for Arizona State University, from which she retired in 2007. In 2015, she relocated to the Lancaster, PA area. In her free time, she loved travelling, and had visited all 50 states during her lifetime. She also enjoyed reading, puzzles of many sorts, and a wide variety of crafts, especially knitting and quilting.