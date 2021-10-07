CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fulton, NY

Linda K. Howard

Lancaster Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinda K. (Doull) Howard, 76, lived a great life that came to its end on Tuesday, October 5 as her body passed away after a short illness. Born in Fulton, NY, Linda graduated from Fulton High School and Chandler School for Women in Boston, MA. After college, she returned to Fulton where she had two sons, and worked at the Fulton Family YMCA, and for several years at the Oswego County Real Property Tax office. In 1993, she relocated to Chandler, AZ, and worked for Arizona State University, from which she retired in 2007. In 2015, she relocated to the Lancaster, PA area. In her free time, she loved travelling, and had visited all 50 states during her lifetime. She also enjoyed reading, puzzles of many sorts, and a wide variety of crafts, especially knitting and quilting.

lancasteronline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, NY
City
Fulton, NY
City
North Syracuse, NY
Fulton, NY
Obituaries
City
Elizabethtown, NY
NBC News

New FDA guidance aims to drastically cut salt in food supply

The Food and Drug Administration is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut the salt in their products over the coming 2½ years, hoping to reduce Americans' overall sodium intake by 12 percent. The sweeping recommendation, announced Wednesday, is expected to cover a wide variety of foods — from chain...
FOOD SAFETY
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James

Comments / 0

Community Policy