CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Efficacy and safety of cabozantinib for patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma based on albumin-bilirubin grade

By Robin Kate Kelley ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-1984-2430
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlbumin-bilirubin (ALBI) grade is an objective measure of liver function for patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). The tyrosine kinase inhibitor cabozantinib is approved for patients with advanced HCC who have received prior sorafenib based on the phase 3 CELESTIAL trial (NCT01908426). Cabozantinib improved overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) versus placebo in patients with previously treated HCC.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

Cancer Drug Derived From Himalayan 'Caterpillar Fungus' Smashes Early Clinical Trial

A new kind of chemotherapy derived from a molecule found in a Himalayan fungus has been revealed as a potent anti-cancer agent, and may in the future provide a new treatment option for patients with cancer. NUC-7738, synthesized by researchers at the University of Oxford in partnership with UK-based biopharmaceutical company NuCana, is still in the experimental testing stages and isn't available as an anti-cancer medication yet – but newly reported clinical trial results bode well for the drug candidate. The active ingredient in NUC-7738 is called cordycepin, which was first found in the parasitic fungus species Ophiocordyceps sinensis (also known as...
CANCER
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Sage and Biogen’s depression drug iffy on efficacy despite dosing, safety upside

Sage and Biogen’s oral zuranolone is taken for two weeks with evidence its rapid-acting antidepressant effects last beyond the treatment period. But efficacy data from a key Phase III trial was modest, raising eyebrows over zuranolone’s ability to compete in a crowded antidepressant field. Multiple positive late-stage trials and a...
HEALTH
ajmc.com

Bevacizumab Biosimilar Found to Have Safety, Efficacy Equivalent to Reference Avastin for NSCLC

Bevacizumab biosimilar LY01008 demonstrated comparative safety, efficacy, immunogenicity, and pharmacokinetic profiles to the reference product Avastin when combined with paclitaxel and carboplatin in patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). A biosimilar bevacizumab developed by Luye Pharma (LY01008; Boyounuo) was found to have comparable safety, efficacy, immunogenicity, and pharmacokinetics profiles...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eisai
targetedonc.com

ADP-A2AFP SPEAR T Cells Demonstrate Efficacy, Tolerability in Advanced HCC

Phase 1 data indicate that ADP-A2AFP SPEAR T cells are effective and tolerable in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma. ADP-A2AFP specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T cells were associated with an acceptable safety profile and elicited antitumor activity in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), according to data from the third-dose cohort and expansion phase of a phase 1 trial (NCT03132792) that was presented during the 2021 International Liver Cancer Association Conference.1.
CANCER
Nature.com

Long-term safety and efficacy of intramyocardial adenovirus-mediated VEGF-D gene therapy eight-year follow-up of phase I KAT301 study

In phase I KAT301 trial, intramyocardial adenovirus-mediated vascular endothelial growth factor -DΔNΔC (AdVEGF-D) gene therapy (GT) resulted in a significant improvement in myocardial perfusion reserve and relieved symptoms in refractory angina patients at 1-year follow-up without major safety concerns. We investigated the long-term safety and efficacy of AdVEGF-D GT. 30 patients (24 in VEGF-D group and 6 blinded, randomized controls) were followed for 8.2 years (range 6.3–10.4 years). Patients were interviewed for the current severity of symptoms (Canadian Cardiovascular Society class, CCS) and perceived benefit from GT. Medical records were reviewed to assess the incidence of major cardiovascular adverse event (MACE) and other predefined safety endpoints. MACE occurred in 15 patients in VEGF-D group and in five patients in control group (21.5 vs. 24.9 per 100 patient-years; hazard ratio 0.97; 95% confidence interval 0.36–2.63; P = 0.95). Mortality and new-onset comorbidity were similar between the groups. Angina symptoms (CCS) were less severe compared to baseline in VEGF-D group (1.9 vs. 2.9; P = 0.006) but not in control group (2.2 vs. 2.6; P = 0.414). Our study indicates that intramyocardial AdVEGF-D GT is safe in the long-term. In addition, the relief of symptoms remained significant during the follow-up.
SCIENCE
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Reduced Efficacy of SARS-CoV-2 mRNA Vaccines in Patients With CD20 B-Cell-Depleting Treatment History

The humoral and cell-mediated immune responses elicited by SARS-CoV-2 messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines are blunted in patients with a history of CD20 B-cell-depleting therapy, according to study results published in Lancet Rheumatology. Previous studies have shown that age, the male sex, preexisting autoimmune disease, kidney disease, and malignancy are associated...
SCIENCE
targetedonc.com

Clinical Benefit of Cabozantinib Not Impacted by Age in Patients With RAI-Refractory DTC

A subgroup analysis of the phase 3 COSMIC-311 study revealed no key differences in the survival and responses observed with cabozantinib based on the age of patients with RAI-refractory differentiated thyroid cancer. Cabozantinib (Cabometyx) as treatment of patients with previously treated radioactive iodine (RAI)-refractory differentiated thyroid cancer (DTC) maintained clinical...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hepatocellular Carcinoma#Efficacy#Hcc#Celestial#Os#Pfs#Child Pugh
Medagadget.com

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs Market GLOBAL OUTLOOK 2021-2028 | LEADING VENDORS Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Bayer AG, Merck & Co., Inc.

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is a form of primary liver cancer that begins in the cells of the liver, or hepatocytes. Individuals with hepatitis B, C, cirrhosis, overweight, and hypertension are more likely to develop the illness. Imaging techniques such as ultrasound, MRI, CT scan, and liver biopsy are used to diagnose hepatocellular cancer. Radiation therapy, ablation therapy, chemotherapy, and targeted medication therapy are the most common forms of treatment for hepatocellular cancer. The majority of HCC patients are identified when their liver disease has progressed to the point that they can no longer function. The death rate is nearly equal to the incidence rate due to the condition’s dismal prognosis. As a result, early identification of the cancer is a critical criteria for improving the patient survival with hepatocellular carcinoma, assisting in the growth of the global hepatocellular carcinoma drugs market.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Untargeted metabolomics reveals sex-specific differences in lipid metabolism of adult rats exposed to dexamethasone in utero

Prenatal stress through glucocorticoid (GC) exposure leads to an increased risk of developing diseases such as cardiovascular disease, metabolic syndrome and hypertension in adulthood. We have previously shown that administration of the synthetic glucocorticoid, dexamethasone (Dex), to pregnant Wistar"“Kyoto dams produces offspring with elevated blood pressures and disrupted circadian rhythm signaling. Given the link between stress, circadian rhythms and metabolism, we performed an untargeted metabolomic screen on the livers of offspring to assess potential changes induced by prenatal Dex exposure. This metabolomic analysis highlighted 18 significantly dysregulated metabolites in females and 12 in males. Pathway analysis using MetaboAnalyst 4.0 highlighted key pathway-level metabolic differences: glycerophospholipid metabolism, purine metabolism and glutathione metabolism. Gene expression analysis revealed significant upregulation of several lipid metabolism genes in females while males showed no dysregulation. Triglyceride concentrations were also found to be significantly elevated in female offspring exposed to Dex in utero, which may contribute to lipid metabolism activation. This study is the first to conduct an untargeted metabolic profile of liver from GC exposed offspring. Corroborating metabolic, gene expression and lipid profiling results demonstrates significant sex-specific lipid metabolic differences underlying the programming of hepatic metabolism.
SCIENCE
targetedonc.com

Acalabrutinib Shows Early Clinical Efficacy, Safety in Activated B-cell DLBCL

Further research is warranted after a phase 1 study found the agent has a good safety profile with clinical efficacy. The safety profile of acalabrutinib (Calquence) in relapsed/refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is consistent with previous studies of the agent. Additionally, the observed efficacy, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamic activity of the agent in this patient population supports further evaluation, according to data published in Haematologica.1.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

6-month follow-up of VIALE-C demonstrates improved and durable efficacy in patients with untreated AML ineligible for intensive chemotherapy (141/150)

VIALE-C compared the safety and efficacy of venetoclax or placebo plus low-dose cytarabine (+LDAC) in patients with untreated AML ineligible for intensive chemotherapy. Overall, 211 patients were enrolled (n = 143, venetoclax; n = 68, placebo). At the primary analysis, the study did not meet its primary endpoint of a statistically significant improvement in overall survival (OS), however, ~60% of patients had been on study for ≤6-months. Here, we present an additional 6-months of follow-up of VIALE-C (median follow-up 17.5 months; range 0.1–23.5). Median OS was (venetoclax +LDAC vs. placebo +LDAC) 8.4 vs. 4.1 months (HR = 0.70, 95% CI 0.50,0.99; P = 0.040); a 30% reduction in the risk of death with venetoclax. Complete response (CR)/CR with incomplete hematologic recovery (CRi) rates were 48.3% vs. 13.2%. Transfusion independence rates (RBC) were 43% vs.19% and median event-free survival was 4.9 vs. 2.1 months (HR = 0.61; 95% CI 0.44,0.84; P = 0.002). These results represent improved efficacy over the primary analysis. Incidence of grade ≥3 adverse events were similar between study arms and overall safety profiles were comparable to the primary analysis. These data support venetoclax +LDAC as a frontline treatment option for patients with AML ineligible for intensive chemotherapy.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sanofi
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
Nature.com

ERRFI1 induces apoptosis of hepatocellular carcinoma cells in response to tryptophan deficiency

Tryptophan metabolism is an essential regulator of tumor immune evasion. However, the effect of tryptophan metabolism on cancer cells remains largely unknown. Here, we find that tumor cells have distinct responses to tryptophan deficiency in terms of cell growth, no matter hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) cells, lung cancer cells, or breast cancer cells. Further study shows that ERRFI1 is upregulated in sensitive HCC cells, but not in resistant HCC cells, in response to tryptophan deficiency, and ERRFI1 expression level positively correlates with HCC patient overall survival. ERRFI1 knockdown recovers tryptophan deficiency-suppressed cell growth of sensitive HCC cells. In contrast, ERRFI1 overexpression sensitizes resistant HCC cells to tryptophan deficiency. Moreover, ERRFI1 induces apoptosis by binding PDCD2 in HCC cells, PDCD2 knockdown decreases the ERRFI1-induced apoptosis in HCC cells. Thus, we conclude that ERRFI1-induced apoptosis increases the sensitivity of HCC cells to tryptophan deficiency and ERRFI1 interacts with PDCD2 to induce apoptosis in HCC cells.
CANCER
Nature.com

Further delineation of the clinical spectrum of White"“Sutton syndrome: 12 new individuals and a review of the literature

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. White"“Sutton syndrome (WHSUS) is a neurodevelopmental disorder caused by heterozygous loss-of-function variants in POGZ. Through the Deciphering Developmental Disorders study and clinical testing, we identified 12 individuals from 10 families with pathogenic or likely pathogenic variants in POGZ (eight de novo and two inherited). Most individuals had delayed development and/or intellectual disability. We analyzed the clinical findings in our series and combined it with data from 89 previously reported individuals. The results demonstrate WHSUS is associated with variable developmental delay or intellectual disability, increased risk of obesity, visual defects, craniofacial dysmorphism, sensorineural hearing loss, feeding problems, seizures, and structural brain malformations. Our series includes further individuals with rod-cone dystrophy, cleft lip and palate, congenital diaphragmatic hernia, and duplicated renal drainage system, suggesting these are rare complications of WHSUS. In addition, we describe an individual with a novel, de novo missense variant in POGZ and features of WHSUS. Our work further delineates the phenotypic spectrum of WHSUS highlighting the variable severity of this disorder and the observation of familial pathogenic POGZ variants.
SCIENCE
cancernetwork.com

Tremelimumab/Durvalumab Combo Safe and Efficacious for Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Tremelimumab plus durvalumab demonstrated encouraging safety and efficacy data compared with single agent durvalumab and tremelimumab in patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma. The combination of tremelimumab plus durvalumab (Imfinzi) produced the most promising risk/benefit profile in patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC) compared with single agent tremelimumab or durvalumab, according...
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

Sotorasib Combined With Panitumumab Shows Encouraging Efficacy, Safety In Patients With KRAS G12C-Mutated Colorectal Cancer

The majority of treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) were grade 1-2 in severity, and no patients experienced dose-limiting toxicities during the 28 days following initial treatment. The combination of sotorasib (Lumakras, Amgen) plus panitumumab (Vectibix, Amgen) showed promising efficacy and safety in patients with KRAS G12C-mutated advanced colorectal cancer (CRC). These...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Investigating TACE With Nivolumab in Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Arndt Vogel, MD, discusses the trial design of IMMUTACE, which is evaluating the efficacy of transarterial chemoembolization in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of intermediate-stage hepatocellular carcinoma. Arndt Vogel, MD, the managing senior consultant and professor in the Department of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Endocrinology at Hannover Medical School, discusses...
CANCER
Nature.com

Intermittent radiotherapy as alternative treatment for recurrent high grade glioma: a modeling study based on longitudinal tumor measurements

Recurrent high grade glioma patients face a poor prognosis for which no curative treatment option currently exists. In contrast to prescribing high dose hypofractionated stereotactic radiotherapy (HFSRT, \(\ge 6\) Gy \(\times\) 5 in daily fractions) with debulking intent, we suggest a personalized treatment strategy to improve tumor control by delivering high dose intermittent radiation treatment (iRT, \(\ge 6\) Gy \(\times\) 1 every 6 weeks). We performed a simulation analysis to compare HFSRT, iRT and iRT plus boost (\(\ge 6\) Gy \(\times\) 3 in daily fractions at time of progression) based on a mathematical model of tumor growth, radiation response and patient-specific evolution of resistance to additional treatments (pembrolizumab and bevacizumab). Model parameters were fitted from tumor growth curves of 16 patients enrolled in the phase 1 NCT02313272 trial that combined HFSRT with bevacizumab and pembrolizumab. Then, iRT +/âˆ’ boost treatments were simulated and compared to HFSRT based on time to tumor regrowth. The modeling results demonstrated that iRT + boost(âˆ’ boost) treatment was equal or superior to HFSRT in 15(11) out of 16 cases and that patients that remained responsive to pembrolizumab and bevacizumab would benefit most from iRT. Time to progression could be prolonged through the application of additional, intermittently delivered fractions. iRT hence provides a promising treatment option for recurrent high grade glioma patients for prospective clinical evaluation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

PARK7 promotes repair in early steroid-induced osteonecrosis of the femoral head by enhancing resistance to stress-induced apoptosis in bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells via regulation of the Nrf2 signaling pathway

Novel therapies for the treatment of early steroid-induced osteonecrosis of the femoral head (SONFH) are urgently needed in orthopedics. Transplantation of bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells (BMSCs) provides new strategies for treating this condition at the early stage. However, stress-induced apoptosis of BMSCs transplanted into the femoral head necrotic area limits the efficacy of BMSC transplantation. Inhibiting BMSC apoptosis is key to improving the efficacy of this procedure. In our previous studies, we confirmed that Parkinson disease protein 7 (PARK7) is active in antioxidant defense and can clear reactive oxygen species (ROS), protect the mitochondria, and impart resistance to stress-induced apoptosis in BMSCs. In this study, we investigated the mechanism driving this PARK7-mediated resistance to apoptosis in BMSCs. Our results indicate that PARK7 promoted the disintegration of nuclear factor (erythroid-derived 2)"“like 2 (Nrf2)/Kelch-like echinacoside"“associated protein 1 (Keap1) complex. The free Nrf2 then entered the nucleus and activated the genetic expression of manganese superoxide dismutase (MnSOD), catalase (CAT), glutathione peroxidase (GPx), and other antioxidant enzymes that clear excessive ROS, thereby protecting BMSCs from stress-induced apoptosis. To further explore whether PARK7-mediated resistance to stress-induced apoptosis could improve the efficacy of BMSC transplantation in early-stage SONFH, we transplanted BMSCs-overexpressing PARK7 into rats with early-stage SONFH. We then evaluated the survival of transplanted BMSCs and bone regeneration in the femoral head necrotic area of these rats. The results indicated that PARK7 promoted the survival of BMSCs in the osteonecrotic area and improved the transplantation efficacy of BMSCs on early-stage SONFH. This study provides new ideas and methods for resisting the stress-induced apoptosis of BMSCs and improving the transplantation effect of BMSCs on early-stage SONFH.
CANCER
Nature.com

Slow deep breathing modulates cardiac vagal activity but does not affect peripheral glucose metabolism in healthy men

Parasympathetic nervous system innervates peripheral organs including pancreas, hepatic portal system, and gastrointestinal tract. It thereby contributes to the regulation of whole-body glucose metabolism especially in the postprandial state when it promotes secretion of insulin and enhances its action in major target organs. We now aimed to evaluate the effect of parasympathetic modulation on humanÂ glucose metabolism. We used slow deep breathing maneuvers to activate the parasympathetic nervous system and tested for effects on metabolism during an oral glucose tolerance test in a randomized, controlled, cross-over trial in 15 healthy young men. We used projections towards the heart as a readout for parasympathetic activity. When analyzing heart rate variability, there was a significant increase of RMSSD (root mean square of successive differences) when participants performed slow deep breathing compared to the control condition, indicating a modulation of parasympathetic activity. However, no statistically significant effects on peripheral glucose metabolism or energy expenditure after the glucose tolerance test were detected. Of note, we detected a significant association between mean heart rate and serum insulin and C-peptide concentrations. While we did not find major effects of slow deep breathing on glucose metabolism, our correlational results suggest a link between the autonomic nervous system and insulin secretion after oral glucose intake. Future studies need to unravel involved mechanisms and develop potentialÂ novel treatment approaches for impaired insulin secretion in diabetes.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy