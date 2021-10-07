Carol Ann Giorgio, 75, of East Hempfield Township, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021. She was born in East Lemon, PA, daughter of the late Van C. and Margaret L. McConnell Rought. She was a certified phlebotomist/ lab tech. Carol was a member of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church and was a graduate of Lackawanna High School, Class of 1963. Carol’s talent as an artist was depicted through her many drawings. She enjoyed crocheting, preparing meals for her family and spending quality time with them. She considered her family her “riches” and her grandchildren her "gems”.