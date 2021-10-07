CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lancaster, PA

Carol Ann Giorgio

Lancaster Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarol Ann Giorgio, 75, of East Hempfield Township, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021. She was born in East Lemon, PA, daughter of the late Van C. and Margaret L. McConnell Rought. She was a certified phlebotomist/ lab tech. Carol was a member of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church and was a graduate of Lackawanna High School, Class of 1963. Carol’s talent as an artist was depicted through her many drawings. She enjoyed crocheting, preparing meals for her family and spending quality time with them. She considered her family her “riches” and her grandchildren her "gems”.

lancasteronline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hempfield Township, PA
City
Scranton, PA
Lancaster, PA
Obituaries
City
Lancaster, PA
NBC News

New FDA guidance aims to drastically cut salt in food supply

The Food and Drug Administration is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut the salt in their products over the coming 2½ years, hoping to reduce Americans' overall sodium intake by 12 percent. The sweeping recommendation, announced Wednesday, is expected to cover a wide variety of foods — from chain...
FOOD SAFETY
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena
Person
Ann Marie
Person
Lois North

Comments / 0

Community Policy