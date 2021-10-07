Ronald Bergsman

Ronald (RB) Bergsman, age 79, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2021 in Philadelphia, PA after a long illness. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Jack Bergsman and Malka Bergsman. Ronald was a long time resident of Lancaster, PA where he worked at the Lancaster Post Office for many years. He was known for dressing up as Santa Clause, greeting the community at the drive-up mailbox. Ronald would hand out candy canes for the children and treats for the dogs. He also loved to travel across the country on his motorcycle or in his car, visiting family and friends.