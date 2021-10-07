CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elizabethtown, PA

Pastor Jay M. Frey Jr.

Lancaster Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePastor Jay M. Frey, Jr., 57, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021. He was the husband of Jean M. Otto Frey, to whom he was married for 37 years. Jay was born in Lancaster, son of Jay M. (Julia) Frey, Sr., Mountville, and the late Amy L. Frey. He was the Pastor of New Path Community Church, Mount Joy. Jay was a loving husband, father, Pop Pop, and pastor. His passion and love for people was apparent to all who knew him. Jay enjoyed hunting and fishing. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and his church family. To know him was to love him.

lancasteronline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maytown, PA
City
Elizabethtown, PA
Elizabethtown, PA
Obituaries
City
Mount Joy, PA
City
Lancaster, PA
Mount Joy, PA
Obituaries
NBC News

New FDA guidance aims to drastically cut salt in food supply

The Food and Drug Administration is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut the salt in their products over the coming 2½ years, hoping to reduce Americans' overall sodium intake by 12 percent. The sweeping recommendation, announced Wednesday, is expected to cover a wide variety of foods — from chain...
FOOD SAFETY
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#Autumn#New Path Community Church#The Funeral Service#Manor Church#Mountville Columbia#Workmanfuneralhomes Com

Comments / 0

Community Policy