Pastor Jay M. Frey, Jr., 57, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021. He was the husband of Jean M. Otto Frey, to whom he was married for 37 years. Jay was born in Lancaster, son of Jay M. (Julia) Frey, Sr., Mountville, and the late Amy L. Frey. He was the Pastor of New Path Community Church, Mount Joy. Jay was a loving husband, father, Pop Pop, and pastor. His passion and love for people was apparent to all who knew him. Jay enjoyed hunting and fishing. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and his church family. To know him was to love him.