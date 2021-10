Michael J. Bartch, 62, of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021. He was born in Columbia, son of the late Donald W., Sr. and Alice Herchelroath Bartch. Mike was a graduate of Columbia High School, Class of 1978. He most recently worked at Boscov’s and was always the comedian and life of the party. He was artistically talented and enjoyed drawing, painting and decorating.