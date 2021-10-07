Clarence "Joe" Lackey
Clarence "Joe" Lackey of Dunedin, FL was born October 10, 1943, in Lancaster, PA; and left to be with the Lord on September 30th, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Guimares Lackey, his daughter Janine Lackey Vollmer, son-in-law, Douglas Vollmer of Dunedin, FL; and his sisters, Roseanne Lackey Miller of Conestoga, PA; Ellen Thomas of Columbia, SC; and Pat Eby of Lititz, PA. He is preceded by his parents, Rose M. Rensberger Lackey and Clarence E. Lackey, Sr., and sister Judy Weidman of Millersville, PA.lancasteronline.com
