Lancaster, PA

Clarence "Joe" Lackey

Lancaster Online
 7 days ago

Clarence "Joe" Lackey of Dunedin, FL was born October 10, 1943, in Lancaster, PA; and left to be with the Lord on September 30th, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Guimares Lackey, his daughter Janine Lackey Vollmer, son-in-law, Douglas Vollmer of Dunedin, FL; and his sisters, Roseanne Lackey Miller of Conestoga, PA; Ellen Thomas of Columbia, SC; and Pat Eby of Lititz, PA. He is preceded by his parents, Rose M. Rensberger Lackey and Clarence E. Lackey, Sr., and sister Judy Weidman of Millersville, PA.

