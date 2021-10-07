CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pasadena, CA

Bid to revive worker classification suit rejected by Pasadena appeals court

By City News Staff
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K074M_0cJgzwZV00
| Courtesy photo by Mark Thomas from Pixabay

A federal appeals court meeting in Pasadena Wednesday rejected a bid by groups representing journalists and photographers to revive a lawsuit arguing that California’s strict worker classification law violates freelancers’ First Amendment free-speech rights.

The lawsuit brought by the American Society of Journalists and Authors and the National Press Photographers Association challenging Assembly Bill 5 was dismissed by a Los Angeles federal judge last year.

The journalist groups argued that the 2019 law discriminates against freelancers by forcing them to become employees of their clients whether they desire such a working relationship or not, and interferes with their ability to earn a living as independent contractors.

During arguments before a panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in June, an attorney representing the two groups argued that AB5 and subsequent amendments unreasonably blocked many freelance journalists from being treated as independent contractors based on the content of their speech, while exempting similar work performed for publicity or artistic purposes.

The appeals court affirmed the lower court’s dismissal, concluding that the worker classification laws “do not regulate speech but, rather, economic activity. We further conclude that the legislature’s occupational distinctions are rationally related to a legitimate state purpose.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

LA council members want encampment enforcement at Civic Center

Six Los Angeles City Council members introduced a resolution Wednesday to enforce the city’s ordinance to restrict homeless encampments at four locations in and around the Civic Center. The resolution requests enforcement against sitting, lying, sleeping and storing personal property at:. 711 N. Alameda St., outside Union Station, citing its...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Tentative settlement reached in clergy abuse case

A tentative settlement has been reached in a lawsuit brought by two plaintiffs who allege they were sexually abused by a priest at a Riverside parish more than 25 years ago, a lawyer for the pair told a judge Tuesday. The two plaintiffs are identified only as John R.R. Doe...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Pomona Fairplex shelter for migrant children to close next month

An emergency shelter established at the Pomona Fairplex to temporarily house migrant children who arrived unaccompanied at the U.S.- Mexico border will permanently close its doors next month, officials confirmed Tuesday. The emergency intake site opened in May with the capacity to house as many as 2,500 children at a...
POMONA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
City
Pasadena, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Pasadena, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appellate Court#Legislature#Assembly
HeySoCal

Latinas find empowerment through business ownership in LA County

The Los Angeles community would not be the same without Latina small business owners because they are an essential part of the community. Latina-owned small businesses have been increasing over the years in the Los Angeles community, according to a study by American Express. Many of these businesses have become staples in the community, even some of the newer establishments.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Gov. Newsom signs bill to ensure press freedom in California

Southland journalists and journalism itself was made a little safer Saturday thanks to the hard work of activists and advocates that fought to defend First Amendment-protected press freedoms, which Gov. Gavin Newsom Saturday enshrined into law by signing Senate Bill 98. The Greater Los Angeles chapter of the Society of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HeySoCal

Restaurant worker alleges positive COVID test got her fired

A 21-year-old former cashier and hostess at a Mexican restaurant in Acton is suing her ex-employer, alleging she was wrongfully fired in 2020 for testing positive for the coronavirus even though she provided proof from the Centers for Disease Control that she was no longer contagious. The allegations in Karen...
ACTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
HeySoCal

Southern California Kaiser Permanente health care workers vote to strike

Unions representing thousands of Kaiser Permanente health care workers in Southern California said Monday their members have voted to authorize a strike, which union officials say would likely “cripple” the health care giant’s operations. The United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals said 96% of 18,209 participating members...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Gov. Newsom signs law targeting hunger crisis at colleges and universities

On Oct. 4, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill (AB) 396, which will help feed thousands of California students currently struggling with hunger and food insecurity. Authored by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D-Woodland Hills), the measure will require public colleges and universities to seek certification from the California Department...
EDUCATION
HeySoCal

Gov. Newsom signs new law addressing student mental health crisis

On Oct. 8, amid continued concern about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on youth mental health, Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law bipartisan legislation that enables educators in California to better identify and address student mental health concerns. Authored by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D-Woodland Hills), the measure is the...
MENTAL HEALTH
HeySoCal

Ex-Gardena officer found guilty for second time of firearms sales

After an earlier conviction was overturned, a former Gardena police officer was found guilty again of scheming to purchase “off-roster” firearms not available to the general public and then illegally reselling the weapons for profit, prosecutors announced Friday. A federal jury on Thursday convicted Edward Yasushiro Arao, 51, of Eastvale,...
GARDENA, CA
HeySoCal

Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline

Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to decrease Thursday, while nine more fatalities were logged, all occurring last month, to send the death toll near triple figures for September, according to the latest data. Hospitalizations dropped from 224 on Wednesday to 220 on Thursday, with the number of intensive care patients...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy