Former H-DNL soccer players impressing at the collegiate level

Penn Stars Ivy Play On a Winning Note, Drexel Wins on the Road for First CAA Victory; La Salle Splits Weekend. It was a game of firsts for the University of Pennsylvania Quakers. Emily Pringle scored her initial goal and Coach Casey Brown got Ancient Eight win number one with a 2 – 0 victory over Cornell. Paige Keaton added an insurance goal in the 68th minute. Going to South Carolina the Drexel Dragons won 1 – 0 at the College of Charleston for their initial CAA victory. Annalena O’Reilly scored in the fifth minute and goal keeper Miyuki Schoyen turned in her first shutout of the season. The La Salle Explorers found themselves on both sides of a shutout during the homestand. La Salle won 1 – 0 against Rhode Island, then fell 2 – 0 to Richmond. Mary Kate Vinkler scored her first goal in the 5th minute and Michela Auguardo recorded clean slate number two of the season. It was Atlantic 10 victory number one for the Explorers. The Temple Owls fell 4 – 1 to Tulsa at home ending a two-game winning streak. Roisin McGovern scored in the 29th minute assisted by Lexy Enders that cut the gap to 3 – 1. The Saint Joseph’s Hawks dropped a pair of league games. Saint Joe’s lost to Dayton 3 – 2, then went to Olean, NY where Saint Bonaventure beat them 1 – 0 on a penalty kick in the 31st minute. Goal Keeper Katie Cappelletti made 17 saves over the week. The Villanova Wildcats came up on the losing side twice in Big East play, losing 2 – 0 at Xavier and 3 – 2 at DePaul. The Wildcats got second half goals from Niki Molina and Lauren Belcoure in Illinois, but would get no closer. Nova is looking for their first league win.

SOCCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO