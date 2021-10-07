iOS 15.1 Will Deliver ProRes Video and Macro Mode Toggle on iPhone 13 Professional
Apple has seen match to launch iOS 15.1 beta 3 to builders for testing functions. The upcoming replace will function help for main options introduced on the iPhone 13 launch. We beforehand got here to know that the ProRes video shall be obtainable for all iPhone 13 Professional customers in a future replace. The upcoming replace will embrace the brand new video format together with different digital camera options.gamepolar.com
