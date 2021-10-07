Jet East Lands at Millville Executive Airport

Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) officials joined with representatives of Jet East, a Gama Aviation company, to announce the opening of a full-service maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility at the Millville Executive Airport (MIV). Jet East is leasing the airport’s two most modern aviation hangars located just off Thunderbolt Drive. These state-of-the-art hangars have approximately 70,000 square feet of useable space, including maintenance hangar, office, storage, and shop. The initial term of the deal is for 10 years, with two additional option periods of five years each, taking Jet East’s potential tenancy out to the year 2041.