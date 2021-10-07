West Virginia American Water acquires Cedar Grove water system
CEDAR GROVE, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia American Water announced Wednesday that it has acquired the Town of Cedar Grove’s water system. The company said the town has struggled to maintain service in recent years and could no longer continue maintenance and infrastructure upgrades, according to a news release. West Virginia American Water will now own and operate the system as part of its Kanawha Valley system.wchstv.com
