Organizers of Salem Thanksgiving Day dinner retiring after 30-plus years
SALEM — Jeff Schoch and Nancy Miller described the annual community Thanksgiving Day dinner they organized the past 30-plus years as a passion and a calling. Now they say it’s their time to step away, to retire, but they’re also hoping someone else will feel inspired to take over the dinner that served 784 meals in 2019 from the Salem Memorial Building, both in person and via home delivery.www.morningjournalnews.com
