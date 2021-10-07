McKnight Foundation names Faye M. Price its 2021 Distinguished Artist

Chris Jeanguenat is the October artist of the month in the Art Speaks gallery at the Bay School in Mathews. The exhibit includes everything from notecards and miniature paintings to furniture and functional art, said a press release. Describing herself as an illustrator, Jeanguenat said that each of her paintings tells a story and beckons viewers to imagine themselves as part of that story. Her primary medium is chalk mineral paint, and she frames her works in ornate antique frames. A resident of Suffolk, Jeanguenat is a regular writer and cover artist for Painting World magazine, and her work can be seen in a variety of literary and art magazines. The current exhibit can be seen in person at the gallery on Main Street in Mathews or online at bayschool-arts.com. “The Mountains I Love,” shown here, is one of the pieces that will be on display throughout October.

8 DAYS AGO