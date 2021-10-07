Gazebo Gets Purple Hue for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and League City is partnering with several local agencies to raise awareness and support survivors in our community.

The gazebo at League Park is getting a coat of purple paint for the month thanks to CertaPro Painters League City and Bay Area Turning Point. Don’t worry it will be painted back to white at the end of the month!

Then on Wednesday, October 13 at 7 p.m., the League City Police Department will be hosting a candlelight vigil in front of the gazebo as well as collecting personal hygiene items and monetary donations for the Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston.