Boone, NC

Local handbell choir seeks members

By Staff Report
Watauga Democrat
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOONE — Boone United Methodist Church invites community members to join the Nexsen Ringers Community Handbell Choir. This group is open to adults who read music and handbell experience is not necessary. Dana Davis, Director of Worship & the Arts and director of this choir, along with Kim Almandmoss, a resident of Boone and an instrumental member of BUMC’s Nexsen Ringers, are working together toward the formation of this group.

www.wataugademocrat.com

