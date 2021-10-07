CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridge rebuild receives go-ahead

By JUDITH ZACCARIA newsdek@ctnewsonline.com
ctnewsonline.com
 6 days ago

The Hackney Bridge replacement got a go-ahead when county commissioners voted to accept $1 million in state funding at their Sept. 21 meeting. The money was part of a $7 million grant from Kansas Department of Transportation’s Off-System Bridge Improvement Program. Because the KDOT program is matching funding, the county put up 20 percent to match the state’s 80 percent. The Hackney grant was the largest of 13 given through the program.

www.ctnewsonline.com

