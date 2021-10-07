Bridge rebuild receives go-ahead

WINTER PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Snow started moving into Grand County Tuesday with a problem ahead. There aren’t enough people to clear it. The Colorado Department of Transportation is short 200 drivers across the state. It works on the state highways in the county, but the county’s Road and Bridge Department is also short of people. There are 12 jobs open on a team that’s usually about 46 total. With 780 miles of county roads to plow, the superintendent of the county’s Road and Bridge Department says they’re trying to figure out how to do the shifts. More hours are likely, but it...

