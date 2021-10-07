CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Automatic Kitchen Light #3DThursday #3DPrinting

By Pedro
adafruit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis led light works automatically when somebody is near the work area of the kitchen. You can set the sensibility and the duration of the on state of the lamp through 2 presets. The lamp has 4 18650 2500mAH batteries and a micro USB charging interface through an tp4056 charging...

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

Related
adafruit.com

Halloween Tree Stump LED Candle #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Just in time for Halloween, I made this 3D-printed Halloween tree stump LED candle holder. Designed to be easy to print, and it creates a unique Halloween decoration, that is not quite like the traditional Jack-O-Lanterns. The tree stump perfectly fits an LED candle, which gives out a small, however...
LIFESTYLE
adafruit.com

Mini Container with PET Bottle Cap Size #3DPrinting #3DThursday

It is a mini size universal container with a screw cap. The size of the cap is matched to the commercially available PET bottle cap, so you can use any cap you like. Three types are available: normal type, slit type (slit width 1 mm), and knurled type. Please enjoy...
DESIGN
adafruit.com

Dewalt Drill Bit Set Depth Stop Holder #3DThursday #3DPrinting

I thought the original design was really clever, but I felt like using a cheap, proper depth stop set off Amazon instead. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
DESIGN
adafruit.com

3D printed gimball RC stick – second #3Dprinting #3DThursday

This is the gimball i made with T-flex and i printed it on 3D working fine. No springs in that simulation. Download files: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4898570. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3d Cad#Usb#Chat#Adafruit#Instagram
adafruit.com

Potty / Toilet Pet Water Bowl – Auto Filling! #3DPrinting #3DThursday

This was the ULTIMATE Gag-Gift for a family member who has a new German Shepherd!. From the original Potty Bank (Thankyou 3dPrintingWorld for the original design!):. Then used Meshmixer to subtract a 90mm cylinder from where the coin slot is, to accept a standard 1.25lt water/soda bottle. Smoothed using Meshmixer.
LIFESTYLE
adafruit.com

hexagon(hex key) handle #3DThursday #3DPrinting

After making it, I think it will be useful, so I will share it. Set it appropriately for your printer. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4900280. Every Thursday is #3dthursday here at Adafruit! The DIY 3D printing community has passion and dedication for making solid objects from digital models. Recently, we have noticed electronics projects integrated with 3D printed enclosures, brackets, and sculptures, so each Thursday we celebrate and highlight these bold pioneers!
VISUAL ART
adafruit.com

Workshop Painting Pyramid Stands #3DPrinting #3DThursday

When painting and finishing woodworking projects, I’ll often use a small triangular chunk of wood upon which to rest a painted face. I finally got around to designing a small (3.5cm tall) pyramid or cone thing to do the job more reliably. Download files: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4882756. Have you considered building a...
DESIGN
adafruit.com

Animal Crossing Beginner House #3DPrinting #3DThutsday

This is a humble replica of Nintendo Animal Crossing based on pictures posted of other prints and game screenshots. Dimensions and shapes may not be exact. The stl files are chimney, roof, foundation(slab), front wall, back wall, inner wall and just the right was as it exact same print as left wall.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
adafruit.com

Subscribe to the Adafruit Youtube channel! #Youtube #AdafruitLearnSystem

Are you subscribed to the Adafruit Youtube channel? If you’re not already subscribed, click here! http://adafru.it/subscribe . It’s a free and easy way to keep up with our newest episodes. Here’s some of what we’re up to. Electronics show and tell every Wednesday at 7:30pm ET. Adafruit Ask an Engineer...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

MOSFET – The Most significant invention of the 20th Century

What makes a truly world-changing invention?. Of all the inventions of the 20th century just one could be said to have changed the world in such a way that it touches virtually everybody on the planet’s lives on a daily basis. It has enabled the most rapid development in technology in history and yet you cant see the vast majority of them directly and their individual job is just to switch on and off. This is the story of the MOSFET and how it changed the world.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Manufacturing the Latest in Halloween Fashion #ManufacturingMonday

Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
BEAUTY & FASHION
adafruit.com

Running PyBasic on a PyPortal using CircuitPython!

Running PyBasic on a PyPortal using CircuitPython! https://github.com/richpl/PyBasic … saw on Hackaday and HAD to try it out! – video. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Turn Any Surface into a Percussive MIDI Interface #MusicMonday

Virtual Controller is a new audio plug-in that can transform EVERYTHING in a percussive MIDI controller. No special hardware required, just use the type of microphone you already have and your audio interface. The plug-in will do the rest. Tap on your desk and play keys, clap your hands and play drums, hit your guitar’s body and add functions to it!
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

The Great Search: Triple Nickels! (555 Timers) #TheGreatSearch #DigiKey #Adafruit @DigiKey @Adafruit

We just saw Colin’s great video on 555 timers, who doesn’t love these classic chips? You can still get them, heck they are one of the few things you CAN get!. So, if you want to make a one-shot timer or a mini synth, check out Digi-Key for all your 555 timer needs (video above). They’ve also greatly improved in performance since the ’70s, with wider voltage range, lower quiescent current, and higher frequency outputs.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Track a Turtle with WipperSnapper

Cujo the turtle loves to dance. She also likes to sleep. What if we want to know when she does each of her activities? With a passing-by visual observation, it’s not always obvious. What if we could track her movement day and night and see for ourselves? Now, what if we could do all of that without writing a single line of code? We can with WipperSnapper!
PETS
adafruit.com

Sofia Ceppi #ALD21 @findingada

Sofia Ceppi is a researcher in the fields of Computational Microeconomics, Game Theory, and Control theory, She was featured in this FinTech times article!. Though she lived two centuries ago, much of the modern tech sector can learn from Lovelace’s legacy. According to Sofia Ceppi, Research Integration Lead at Secondmind, her work reminds us that we should “not see the STEM world as one just for men….Women must be shown the possibilities for them in STEM without bias. Ada’s mother was a mathematician and encouraged Ada to pursue the subject herself. We must remove the imposition of biases that can happen from an early age.”
COMPUTER SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy