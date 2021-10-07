CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC Micro:bit Reads Morse Code With MakeCode

By Al Williams
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe always have mixed feelings about the drag-and-drop programming languages. But we were impressed with [SirDan’s] Morse code decoder built with the graphical MakeCode. Granted, it is reading 5 element groups from a button on the BBC micro:bit and not worrying about details such as intercharacter or interelement spacing or word spacing. But it is still a nice demo for MakeCode.

