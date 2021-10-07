CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

The Pandora papers

“The rich put cream on their berries; the rich drive shiny black cars.” — (from the Broadway musical “Carnival!”) The Pandora Papers, “an exposé of the financial secrets and offshore dealings of dozens of heads of state, public officials and politicians,” writes CNN, could not have come at a better time for congressional “progressives” who are seeking to win over enough Democrats to pass the massive Biden-Pelosi $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill, which is loaded with enough pork to infect the nation with financial trichinosis.

