SOLID SERVE With the Roscommon student section behind her, Roscommon senior Skylar Milne (10) sends a serve Houghton Lake’s way Sept. 30 during the Bucks’ trip to Houghton Lake. Milne was 15-15 servin… You must be an online subscriber to view this content. Please login below or subscribe to the Houghton Lake Resorter to view this article. Username Password Remember Me […]