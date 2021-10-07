Protests Over Mask Mandates Mark 3rd Imperial County Meeting
For a third week in a row, there was a group at the Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting to protest mask mandates and vaccine requirements, real or otherwise. Though the county board had already voted on masking requirements at last week’s meeting, a crowd came to discuss the issue again with the Imperial County Public Health Department and board on Tuesday, Oct. 5. The county, though, is not in charge of any vaccine mandates.calexicochronicle.com
Comments / 1