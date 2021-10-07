CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Journalism and the lost art of the quirky

fordcountyrecord.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOther than solid information on which to base viewpoints and life strategies, the thing I miss most in my morning reading is quirkiness. There’s no room for those little stories that remind us how heroic — and how ridiculous — is the human race. Yes, I have examples. There was...

www.fordcountyrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
ourherald.com

‘Almanac’ Show Celebrates Vt.’s Quirkiness, Character

Celebrating the quirkiness, characters, land, and music of the rural areas of the Green Mountain State, Vermont Almanac—a publication of unique stories from around the state—authors and editors took to the Chandler stage, Saturday evening. A convivial atmosphere filled the music hall as about 140 people came to hear stories about their home state, listen to music by the five-piece […]
VERMONT STATE
capeandislands.org

The Lost Art of Listening

This week on Innovation Hub: we have become accustomed to politicians shouting at each other, and confrontational TV talk show hosts who do anything but listen to their guests, but how good are any of us at truly focusing on the words of others in our conversations?. Listening is a...
TV & VIDEOS
South Coast Today

The lost art of chair caning lives on with this Marion craftsman at Cellar on Delano

MARION — There aren’t many people that can do what Peter Borsari can do in the SouthCoast. You might see Borsari assisting Marion’s Harbor Master, substitute teaching at Wareham High School or frequenting the Huttleston Marketplace in Fairhaven on Saturdays. But, when he’s not, he’s most likely in his workshop refurbishing vintage chairs.
MARION, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
SDTimes.com

Reclaim the lost art of critique

When it comes to design, UX professionals are acutely aware of the importance of empathy. Understanding the pain points for the end user is key to creating the products that will serve their needs. Increased empathy ensures that a true view of those pain points is attained and there are many tools and best practices that enable this. But there is a blind spot that has grown out of all this goodness, which is forgetting to apply that very same principle to our colleagues, stakeholders and peers.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Only In Missouri

The Quirky Missouri Town That Transforms Into A Pumpkin Wonderland Every Fall

Autumn wouldn’t be the same without all things pumpkins – from carved pumpkins glowing on doorsteps on Halloween to fresh pumpkin pie straight from the oven. One small town in Missouri pays homage to the season’s most popular, plumpest fruit with its annual Pumpkin Festival. The Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival in Missouri runs for a single […] The post The Quirky Missouri Town That Transforms Into A Pumpkin Wonderland Every Fall appeared first on Only In Your State.
MISSOURI STATE
Popculture

Tim McGraw Jumps Off Stage to Confront Hecklers at Reno Concert

Tim McGraw shocked fans in Reno, Nevada this weekend when he jumped off stage to confront a heckler. The country music star was getting booed by some people in the crowd when he forgot the lyrics to his song "Just to See You Smile." McGraw hopped off the stage to get in their faces, in a video published by TMZ.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gustav Mahler
Person
Jim Fisher
thecomicscomic.com

R.I.P. Ricarlo Flanagan, 1981-2021

Ricarlo Flanagan was supposed to drop a new album today. But yesterday, friends and family mourned the comedian, actor and rapper, who died from COVID-19. Flanagan was 40. Originally from Ohio, Flanagan moved to Detroit in 2006 to advance his comedy and musical aspirations. He released his debut comedy album, Man Law, in 2013. As Father Flanagn, he released three other albums: Death of Davinchi (2010); An Opus Inspired By Andre Martin (2019); and Hope Your Proud (2020).
CELEBRITIES
KOOL 96.5

VIDEO: Yellowstone Tourist Eats Asphalt After Egging on Huge Elk

Another year of visitors to Yellowstone National Park so far has amounted to the same old buffoonery by tourists that just have to get that close-up photograph. I think officials at Yellowstone National Park should hang signs above the entrances reading, "Stupid is as stupid does." What is it about the planet's very first designated national park that attracts so many bungling oafs? As a frequent visitor to the park, it's a sight I've witnessed so many times I'm becoming desensitized.
ANIMALS
kwit.org

INTERVIEW: Art Cullen of The Storm Lake Times Shares Insight on Documentary, Journalism & Hometown

The Sioux City International Film Festival kicks off with a showing of the documentary Storm Lake on Thursday, September 30. The movie features the Editor of The Storm Lake Times, Art Cullen, and shows how he and his family work to keep the publication in business as the paper covers important stories including water quality, the Iowa Caucuses and the COVID-19 Pandemic.
STORM LAKE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Journalism School#Tornado#Harley Davidson#Princeton#Marines#Midlands#The Macneil Lehrer Report
talesbuzz.com

Los Angeles’ & ‘Defiance’ Actor Was 59 – Talesbuzz

Ravil Isyanov, a Soviet-born American character actor who appeared in movies like Defiance, K-19: The Widowmaker and Transformers: Dark of the Moon and in numerous TV series, most recently playing Kirkin on CBS’ NCIS: Los Angeles, died Sept. 29 at his home in Los Angeles after a long illness. He was 59.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Guardian

How to learn the lost art of socialising after 18 months inside

Since 2020, lockdowns have turned us into a nation in hibernation. We have binged entire TV shows, we have lived exclusively in tracksuits, we have stopped washing our hair. All the while, we have dreamed of the day we’d get to go outside. Now that time is approaching and it’s actually a little terrifying.
TV SHOWS
Hoya

Georgetown Graduate Innovates News Broadcasting Through Arts Journalism

Fresh out of Georgetown University in 1980, Anthony Mason (CAS ’80) left Washington, D.C., with a degree in English and no idea what to do next. After moving back in with his father after college, Mason found himself working at a news station owned by the broadcasting company Scripps Howard in Memphis, Tenn., where his cousin anchored a show.
WASHINGTON, DC
wineindustryadvisor.com

Belle Glos Wines, Dempsey & Carroll, and Nicholas Sparks Bring Back the Long-Lost Art of Love Letters

Belle Glos Love Letters Encourages All to Dedicate a Love Letter to the People You Appreciate the Most. Napa Valley, Calif. (October 5, 2021) – This past year has opened people’s eyes to a great deal — it has made them appreciate the places they frequented with ease, the people they could hug without a second thought, the things they could do without restrictions. Joe Wagner, fifth-generation winemaker and owner of Belle Glos, and celebrated novelist Nicholas Sparks are encouraging everyone to write a love letter dedicated to the people they cherish most. Launching just in time for the 25th anniversary of Nicholas Sparks’ most known novel, The Notebook (1996), Belle Glos has collaborated with luxury stationer, Dempsey & Carroll, to create limited-edition Belle Glos Love Letters stationery kits. The bespoke kits are available on their own (SRP: $90) at quiltandco.com/product/belle-glos-love-letter-stationary-set, and will be included when you purchase your three favorite Belle Glos wines for $1 starting Friday, October 8th. Additionally, a 10-pack of the custom cards and envelopes only will be available through the Dempsey & Carroll website.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
wmky.org

MSU’s Literary and Visual Art Journal Inscape Issues Call For Submissions

Inscape, Morehead State University’s juried literary and visual art journal, is now accepting submissions in three categories for its 2022 edition. Competitions are being held for best cover design and visual art and writing for the interior of the publication. The deadline to submit work is Jan. 21, 2022. Prizes...
MOREHEAD, KY
Design Taxi

Free Quirky ‘On Fire’ Illustrations Will Bring Humor To Your Website Or App

Youths of today would cringe at the wording, but these illustrations are totally (almost literally) lit. “Look at this! It’s On Fire,” headlines the landing page for design interface platform Craftwork’s new On Fire graphics pack. The collection features 20 hilarious scenes that don’t always make sense, but you’d want...
CELL PHONES
gbsan.com

BE THE ART

The New Children’s Museum has built a reputation for hosting innovative and creative fundraising events. Five years ago, they launched Studio 200 on Island, an homage to New York’s famed Studio 54 and a play on their address, 200 West Island. Each year, the Museum transforms its contemporary space for Studio 200 to raise funds for their access programs.
MUSEUMS
TVLine

Ghosts Review: Please Watch This Quirky CBS Gem Before It Disappears

My first thought while watching the proudly weird, thoroughly charming new comedy Ghosts was: How is this on CBS? To be fair, the Eye network has moved past the days of “fat guy with a hot wife” sitcoms lately with a host of more thoughtful and bittersweet comedies like the recently departed Mom. But still, nothing on their primetime slate is nearly as odd or as ambitious as Ghosts (premiering this Thursday, Oct. 7 at 9/8c; I’ve seen the premiere, with advance looks at two more episodes). It doesn’t fit their comedy mold at all… but that just makes it all...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy