Pamela Wade Pedigo Ward, 64, passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. The funeral service will be conducted on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Reedy Branch Free Will Baptist Church by Pastor Tom Malin and Pastor Jason Braswell. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Pam, daughter of the late Ralph Carlton and Luella Wade Pedigo, was born on February 6, 1957 in Lenoir County and attended the schools there. A graduate of East Carolina University, she taught in the Pitt County School system for thirty years, most of those years second grade at W. H. Robinson Elementary School Winterville. She retired in 2009 and following retirement she taught at Faith Christian School for 3 years. Pam was a member of Reedy Branch FWB Church and taught Sunday School for 27 years along with other ladies functions. Pam was a very loving beautiful lady, devoted to her family and students. She was admired and respected by co-workers, students and parents. Known for her caring spirit, she was compassionate to all those she came into contact with, sharing kind words with a smile. Pam loved her dogs and spending time with her family, friends and children. She is survived by her husband of 39 years Phillip Dale “Phil” Ward; son, Brian Ward of Winterville; daughter, Krista Leanne Casale and husband Mike of Raleigh and granddaughter, Luna Michael Casale; and step-son, Aaron Ward and wife Natalie of Wilmington and their kids, Violet and Jaxson Ward. The family expresses their sincere appreciation to all friends and church family for their many calls and visits, all filled with love and compassion. Special thanks to the Vidant Home Health and Hospice team for their loving care. There are no words of gratitude that are adequate to thank Samantha, Libby, and Susan, her cherished friends and caregivers. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Reedy Branch FWB Church, Circle of Love, or the Building Fund, 4457 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville, NC 28590. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.