Cue: Why plants bloom out of season

This is one of the many plants that make me glad that I live in the South. It is a member of what is commonly called the amaryllis family (although recently, the scientific trend has been to include the amaryllis family in the lily family), and it is native to China and Japan. It was introduced long ago into the South, and remains popular as a perennial border plant. (It strikes me as something of an old-timey garden plant, although I will probably get yelled at for suggesting this!) Often it is seen at abandoned houses in the country, or vacant lots in town, where the plants continue blooming in neglected gardens. It can be grown throughout most of the Southeast, although we are not sure whether or not it has truly become part of our flora, as it seems to grow only in places where it was originally planted. However, this plant is sterile, and doesn’t produce seeds … which means that if it does spread, it must be by disturbing or moving the bulbs from which it grows.

GARDENING ・ 9 DAYS AGO