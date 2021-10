Perry Public Library will hold a shred event for the public from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 9. The shredder truck will be located in the library south parking lot, accessible from Railroad Street. This event is an opportunity for Perry area residents to dispose of outdated personal documents, free of charge, in a safe, secure way. The shred event is sponsored by the library and the city of Perry, and donations will be accepted. For more information, call the library at 515-465-3569.

PERRY, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO