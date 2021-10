The Washington County, Virginia Public Library has partnered with Washington County Schools to bring Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library back to the county. The Imagination Library inspires the love of reading by giving free books to children from birth to age 5 every month. The Dollywood Foundation covers overhead costs, and local partners only have to pay for the books and mailing fees for children registered in the area. This means local money stays local– affiliate raised funds go directly to serving children in the county. Those wishing to find more information on Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library should visit wcpl.net.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 12 DAYS AGO