Broadway’s Funny Girl Gets Ramin Karimloo, Jane Lynch and Jared Grimes

By Suzanna Bowling
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe casting to Funny Girl just got a lot more interesting. Already announced as the title character Fanny is Beanie Feldstein who is starring as Monica Lewinsky in “American Crime Story”, Joining her is handsome and oh so suave Ramin Karimloo as Fanny’s love interest Nick Arstein. Karimloo, a Tony and Olivier Award nominee was seen in the fabulous version of Chess at the Kennedy Center in 2018 and was previously on Broadway in Anastasia and Les Misérables.

