Austerity hit police’s ability to tackle violence against women, say ex-officers

By Alexandra Topping
The Guardian
 6 days ago
A man walks past a closed police station in Hackney, east London, in 2018, which has since been redeveloped into a free school.

Systematic underfunding of the police in England and Wales during 10 years of austerity “severely diminished” officers’ ability to recognise and target criminals who attack women and girls, according to former senior police figures.

They called for a “Stephen Lawrence moment” of transformation in the service and a full judge-led inquiry to restore faith in policing.

Dal Babu, a former chief superintendent with the Metropolitan police who retired in 2013, said more than a decade of austerity had dealt “a massive body blow” to the police and hampered their ability to tackle male violence against women and girls.

“Resources have never been pulled in such a dramatic way as they have been in the last 10 years – and people want to relinquish responsibility, but this happened on the Lib Dem watch, and the Conservative watch,” he said, referring partly to the coalition government in power from 2010 to 2015.

According to analysis by the police researcher Gavin Hales, published by the Police Foundation, after nine years of austerity in March 2019 the 43 territorial police forces in England and Wales had reduced their total number of police officers by 16% (from 143,734 to 123,170), police staff by 19% (from 79,596 to 64,411) and community support officers by 42% (from 16,507 to 9,565). An estimated 400 to 600 police stations were closed or sold off.

Babu said that while an additional 20,000 police officers had been promised by the current government, civilian staff supporting officers to analyse trends and data were not getting a similar boost.

“Effectively, in the last 10 to 11 years you’ve had police officers taken off the street, poorly trained, not necessarily with the right skills, then trying to do the job of professional analysts and intelligence experts,” he said.

Betsy Stanko, an academic who worked in the Met for 11 years, setting up its social science research unit, said that while many police officers were “desperately trying to do a good job investigating violence to women”, it was time for policing to recognise the scale of the crisis and called for a publicly consulted roadmap to transform the organisation.

“The systematic underfunding of policing over the past 10 years has resulted in cuts particularly to the policing of violence against women and girls,” she said. “The specialist investigative skills identifying patterns of offending have been severely diminished through austerity. Crimes of violence against women and girls need police officers who have specialist skills and knowledge about offenders – underfunding undermines good policing and demoralises good police officers.”

Babu said the home secretary, Priti Patel, risked “tinkering around the edges” after announcing an investigation to examine why the former Met police officer Wayne Couzens, who was last week given a whole-life sentence for the murder of Sarah Everard, had not been identified as a sexually aggressive predator. He added his voice to calls for a judge-led public inquiry into wider issues of sexism and women’s access to justice.

“Shockingly, there is not a single person who I meet who does not know a woman who has been the victim of some kind of abuse. That is absolutely appalling,” he said. “We need a Stephen Lawrence moment here, where we acknowledge the way that we’re failing women and young girls. We need a proper inquiry that looks at the wider criminal justice issues and addresses how you make a real change as opposed to tinkering at the edges.”

The prime minister, Boris Johnson, has rejected calls for an immediate public inquiry.

Victor Olisa, formerly the Met’s most senior black officer and now a criminologist and lecturer, said there had been a “deafening silence” from police leaders about how they would tackle the failure to address crimes against women and girls.

“One of the significant worries about this set of incidents, with Sarah’s tragic murder being the centre of that, is the silence from the chief officers across the country,” he said.

“I’ve heard sorry, I’ve heard that Couzens let us down – but as a public institution, we haven’t heard what the police are going to do about it.”

He accused the Metropolitan police commissioner, Cressida Dick, of being slow to reassure the public that action was being taken, adding that the six months between Couzens’ admission of guilt and his sentencing should have been enough time to create a plan of action. The Met has announced an independent inquiry and said it would publish a strategy for tackling violence against women and girls soon.

“They need to reassure us that they’re doing something, that they have got a grip, that they have got a plan – they need to tell us they see a different future,” said Olisa.

A Home Office spokesperson said the government was recruiting 20,000 police officers, with 9,814 currently in place, had increased funding for policing by up to £600m in 2021-22 compared to 2020-21, funded a new national policing lead for tackling violence against women and girls and committed £70m to the Safer Streets Fund.

The spokesperson added: “Protecting women and girls from violence and abuse is a top priority for this government. That is why the VAWG Strategy, published this summer, sets out the government’s ambition to increase support for survivors, bring perpetrators to justice, and, ultimately, reduce the prevalence of violence against women and girls.”

#Violence Against Women#Police Forces#Metropolitan Police#Uk#Conservative#The Police Foundation#Social Science Research
