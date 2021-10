The U.S. Department of State is pleased to announce the public opening of the USA Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on October 1, 2021. Celebrating “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of the Future,” the USA Pavilion features over 275 U.S. cultural performers and speakers; a moon rock, Martian meteorite, and Mars rover prototype; and a replica of a Space X rocket. The Pavilion also features an immersive media show that explores American technological innovation in fields including the democratization of space, quantum computing, sustainable energy, and more, all presented by 75 Youth Ambassadors from across the United States.

