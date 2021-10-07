Far Cry 6 Bows: How to Get All 4 Bow Types

The bow is a Far Cry staple, allowing players to silently dispatch foes from afar. This weapon returns in Far Cry 6, but this time around, there are a few different bows that players can find across the island of Yara. Some require players to construct certain guerilla facilities in order to unlock them, while others must be found in FND caches hidden somewhere in Yara. Some bows are unique weapons with special perks and attachments, while others can be customized to your liking. Here’s how to get a bow in Far Cry 6.