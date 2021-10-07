CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Jesse Lingard targets 2022 World Cup to make up for Euro 2020 disappointment

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08PGns_0cJgsK9M00
Jesse Lingard is keen to reach the World Cup finals with England (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Jesse Lingard insists that missing out on a place at Euro 2020 is driving him to earn a spot in Gareth Southgate’s England squad at the World Cup.

The 28-year-old appeared destined to be nowhere near Southgate’s consideration for a place in his squad this summer only to shine on a loan spell at West Ham to bring himself into contention.

The Manchester United forward ultimately missed the cut but was recalled for the September internationals – scoring twice in the 4-0 World Cup qualifying win over Andorra at Wembley.

He has been retained in the squad for the upcoming games away to Andorra and at home to Hungary despite struggling for minutes at United.

Lingard will now have ambitions of breaking into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side before earning a spot at the 2022 World Cup and not face the same disappointment as this summer.

“Yes, it gives you more hunger and motivation to be playing in the biggest of tournaments and games,” he replied when asked if missing out on England’s run to the final of Euro 2020 drove him on.

“It’s always hard. Considering where I was for a period of time, not playing as much and not in the England squad, to get into the 33 man squad shows what you can do with hard work and belief.

“I was disappointed to miss out but I was still there supporting the boys through thick and thin. “They had a great chance after getting into the final but we have to move on quickly and prepare for the new season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CLpgL_0cJgsK9M00
Jadon Sancho has struggled since signing for Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

“I’ve been with England for many years and I’ve seen camps change over the years but at the moment I think the camps I’ve been at now are one of the best.

“The togetherness and the team spirit, Gareth’s really got us set up right. The games we’re going into, there’s real confidence and we’re trying to obviously get through the qualifiers.”

While Lingard has been largely sidelined at United this season, his new club-mate Jadon Sancho has failed to hit the ground running since moving to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The 21-year-old was racially abused on social media after missing a penalty in the Euro 2020 final shoot-out defeat to Italy.

Southgate admitted last week that Sancho’s form since joining United was not worthy of an England call-up but that he wanted to show continued belief in the winger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gRK7E_0cJgsK9M00
Cristiano Ronaldo has shone since returning to Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

“I think it’s going to take some time to adapt,” Lingard said of Sancho.

“Jadon’s been around long enough, he knows football inside out and the PL can be tough. He’s adapting. We’ve seen glimpses. He’s only going to get better. We have full confidence and hope in Jadon to succeed.”

While Sancho has struggled to make an impact, Cristiano Ronaldo’s return has had an immediate influence on the Red Devils.

“He’s been brilliant,” added Lingard. “He’s brought so much to the team. The leadership factor, he wants to win in training, he wants to win in games and he wants to win trophies, which is the main thing. He’s great to be around to watch what he does.

“You can learn so many things from him. He’s one of the best players in the world. To have him back home is perfect for us at the moment.

“He’s really humble. He’s a positive person. To be learning different things off the field as well as on it has been really good. I think he can really help out the team this season.”

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Jesse Lingard truth bomb dropped by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Manchester United’s win over Villareal

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that Jesse Lingard didn’t like coming off the bench against Villareal. Returning Manchester United frontmen Cristiano Ronaldo and Jesse Lingard have been clicking for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season. The pair has scored against West Ham earlier this month and recently against...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Donny van de Beek will make fresh attempt to leave Manchester United in January after failing to get on in 2-1 win over Villarreal as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought on Fred and Jesse Lingard

Donny van de Beek is ready to make another attempt to leave Manchester United in January after his Old Trafford career hit a new low in the Champions League win over Villarreal. Van de Beek was consoled by fellow substitutes Eric Bailly and Dean Henderson when manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Jesse Lingard
ESPN

Jesse Lingard: Manchester United stay 'no harm' to my England career

Midfielder Jesse Lingard has said he is "not doing any harm at the moment" to his England career by staying at Manchester United. The 28-year-old turned down interest from several clubs last summer, including West Ham United, where he spent the second half of last season on loan, to stay and fight for his place at Old Trafford despite the arrivals of forward Cristiano Ronaldo and winger Jadon Sancho.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Jesse Lingard insists he is NOT worried about his lack of game time at Manchester United and believes he can still make England's World Cup squad as a player at Old Trafford

Jesse Lingard is not panicking about his limited playing time and insists he can still make the World Cup squad as a Manchester United player. Gareth Southgate has always been a huge admirer of the midfielder but omitted him from his European Championship plans at the last minute. Lingard only started playing regularly last season after joining West Ham on loan in January and things would have been different had he played a full campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Newcastle are 'plotting a transfer raid for FOUR Manchester United players, with Donny van de Beek, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial and Eric Bailly all targets' following £305m Saudi takeover

Newcastle United are looking to raid Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad during the January transfer window. The Magpies are expected to part ways with a significant amount of cash this winter after they were bought by a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium for £305million. It is believed the club have identified four Manchester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Devils#England#Upcoming Games#The Manchester United
Yardbarker

Manchester United consider cut-price January transfer for Jesse Lingard

Manchester United are reportedly reluctant to lose midfielder Jesse Lingard on a Bosman next summer and that could happen should the Reds fail to get the England international to agree new terms before his current deal expires. According to recent reports, the club’s board would like to prevent that outcome,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Jesse Lingard reveals 'amazing' Bruno Fernandes support during lowest moments

Jesse Lingard has revealed the 'amazing' support he received from Manchester United teammate Bruno Fernandes during his battles back from a career low point last season. 28-year-old Lingard fought back from the edge of becoming United's forgotten man to one of the players of the season in 2020/21, thanks to a flying loan spell at West Ham.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Man Utd's Jesse Lingard eyed by Barcelona, AC Milan - sources

Jesse Lingard is wanted by Barcelona and AC Milan as he gets closer to the end of his contract at Manchester United, sources have told ESPN. Lingard has entered the final year of his deal at Old Trafford and will be able to negotiate with clubs outside England from Jan. 1 ahead of a potential free transfer next summer.
MLS
chatsports.com

Barcelona and AC Milan eyeing Jesse Lingard on a free transfer if he leaves Manchester United next summer... with England star desperate to seal a spot in Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad next year

Barcelona and AC Milan will be at the front of the queue to sign Jesse Lingard if he leaves Manchester United on a free transfer next summer. Lingard rejected the offer of a new contract from United last month so he could weigh up his options before making a decision on his future.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Man Utd playmaker Lingard cried over Euro 2020 snub

Manchester United star Jesse Lingard broke down in tears after his Euro 2020 snub over the summer. Lingard was in the provisional squad for the Three Lions for the tournament, but failed to make manager Gareth Southgate's main squad. The attacking midfielder had enjoyed an excellent second half of last...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Estonia vs Wales result: Kieffer Moore goal keeps Dragons on course for World Cup play-off

Wales secured a precious World Cup qualifying victory over Estonia as Kieffer Moore gave them a 1-0 win in Tallinn.Cardiff striker Moore – who was later booked and will be suspended for next month’s home game against Belarus – prodded home from close range after 12 minutes.In the race for a runners-up spot behind Belgium, and the March play-off place that comes with it, Wales stay third in Group E behind the Czech Republic.The Czechs were 2-0 winners over Belarus to extend their superior goal difference and Wales may still have to rely on their Nations League success to confirm...
WORLD
Colorado Rapids

Kaye, Mayaka Called Up for World Cup Qualifiers

Two more Colorado Rapids players were called up to their respective national teams’ upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Mark-Anthony Kaye was named to the Canada MNT and 2021 SuperDraft third-overall pick Philip Mayaka was called up to represent his native Kenya for the first time. Canada visits Mexico on Thursday, Oct....
MLS
chatsports.com

2022 World Cup qualifiers: 'Very disappointing' Super Eagles still on top - Adepoju

Former Nigeria midfielder Mutiu Adepoju has described the Super Eagles’ 1-0 defeat to the Central African Republic in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers as "very disappointing". Gernot Rohr’s men were stunned at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Thursday after second-half substitute Karl Namnganda broke the deadlock in the 90th...
FIFA
The Independent

The Independent

285K+
Followers
120K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy