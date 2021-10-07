CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

GTA Remastered Trilogy Spotted in Rockstar Launcher Files

By Smangaliso Simelane
attackofthefanboy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvidence of the GTA Remastered Trilogy has been spotted within the files of the Rockstar Launcher app. For a long time, it has been rumored that a remaster of GTA 3, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas is on the way. Data obtained from files within the Rockstar Launcher app lends further credibility to the rumors and suggests that the remasters may be coming sooner rather than later.

attackofthefanboy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Paste Magazine

GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition

It’s official: the classic GTA games from the early ‘00s will live again. Rockstar has announced that the critically-acclaimed, super-controversial GTA trilogy from the PlayStation 2 and Xbox era is coming to current gen consoles with a remaster known as the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. Grand Theft Auto III, its Miami Vice- and Scarface-inspired 2002 sequel Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and the 2004 sequel set in a recreation of California and Las Vegas, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas are all coming to the Xbox Series and One platforms, the PS4 and PS5, the Nintendo Switch, and the Rockstar Games Launcher on PC.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Rumoured GTA Trilogy Remasters Get Age Rating in Korea

Following on from strong speculation and reports last month, the rumoured remastered collection of PlayStation 2 Grand Theft Auto titles has now received an age rating in Korea. The listing calls the bundle Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, and is expected to package together remastered versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas for PS5 and PS4.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarface
T3.com

GTA Remastered Trilogy is on the way and a GTA 6 release date might not be far behind

Sound the GTA klaxon! More news has broken surrounding the heavily reported GTA Remastered Trilogy, and this could have big implications for the announcement and subsequent release of GTA 6. First, let's start with the new remasters (not yet officially announced), which will consist of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Everything we know about the GTA Trilogy remaster and when it comes out

RELEASE DATE - When does the Definitive Edition come out?. At the moment, we don't have a confirmed release date - mainly, because the GTA Trilogy remaster hasn't been officially announced. That being said, there were rumours it was pushed back from October 2021 to November 2021 and this would suggest an announcement is imminent.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Grand Theft Auto Remastered Trilogy Leaks Show Rockstar Preparing for Release

Rockstar Games has just recently updated their game launcher for PC and known Rockstar Games leaker Videotech_ has managed to find new information that suggests that the GTA trilogy remaster that fans have been asking for many years is getting ready for an announcement soon. Thanks to Videotech_’s findings it...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gta#Remaster#Unreal Engine
IGN

GTA Trilogy Remaster Hopes, Konami Rumors, and More - Beyond Episode 720

On this week's episode of IGN's PlayStation show, Podcast Beyond!, host Jonathon Dornbush is joined by Brian Altano and Matt Kim to discuss all the latest in the world of PlayStation, including the PS5 game trials being tested in the UK and how we'd like to see it expand, the continuous leaks for a GTA Trilogy remaster release (which we aren't expecting to be GTA remakes), and what we'd like to see from GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas' collective return on PS4 and PS5, plus the rumors that Konami is looking at major revivals for Castlevania, Metal Gear Solid, and Silent Hill. We discuss what we want from new Konami games, how new Castlevania's could learn from classics like Aria of Sorrow, the potential for an MGS 3 remake, and more about how Konami could bring its classic games to PS4, PS5, and other modern consoles. We also discuss a bit of the state of PlayStation Now as we learn of October PS Now games including The Last of Us Part 2, a new update to the PS3 store and PS Vita store and how to buy games on them, how PlayStation trained Jonathon's dog, and games we've been playing, including Far Cry 6 and Lost Judgment impressions, a Memory Card story, and more. Time codes: 00:00:09 - Intro & PS Store News 00:09:18 - Sony Testing Free Trials on PS5 00:21:06 - GTA Trilogy on the Horizon? 00:31:46 - PS Now Games for October 00:41:32 - Konami News 00:56:03 - What We're Playing 01:13:56 - Memory Card & Outro.
VIDEO GAMES
eteknix.com

Rockstar Officially Confirms GTA Trilogy For a 2021 Release!

Back in August, rumours began to emerge that Rockstar Games was planning on remastering (or potentially remaking) a number of its older Grand Theft Auto (GTA) titles. Thought to largely be comprised of the original PS2-era releases, ever since that initial (and very compelling) leak, however, very little has been mentioned about it since. – Well, if you were looking forward to this potentially happening, then we have some excellent news for you.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Remaster Officially Announced

After much rumor swirling about on the internet for the last few months, Rockstar Games has officially announced the existence of the Grand Theft Auto PS2 trilogy remaster. Dubbed GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, the remaster will launch on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Rockstar Launcher with the iOS and Android versions to be released in the first half of 2022. However, with this announcement, existing versions of GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas all will be removed from digital storefronts starting next week on October 11.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

5 things GTA Remastered Trilogy needs to be more than a nostalgia trip

Rockstar Games have officially unveiled the GTA Trilogy remasters and while the idea of revisiting them is enticing, it will need some meaningful improvements to be more than just a nostalgia trip. The time to relive those memories of blasting REO Speedwagon through the streets of Vice City has almost...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
NewsBreak
Twitter
attackofthefanboy.com

MLB The Show 21 Update 1.18 Patch Notes (1.018.000 on PS5)

Update 1.18 has arrived for MLB The Show 21, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. San Diego Studio has now released a new update for MLB The Show 21. The patch number is 1.18 on PS4 and 1.018.000 for the PS5. If you have the PS5 version of the game, the patch size is 210.9 MB. Right now the patch should be available on Xbox consoles too.
MLB
attackofthefanboy.com

Battlefield 2042: How to Change Sensitivity

Figuring out how to change your sensitivity settings in Battlefield 2042 will allow you to fine-tune your gaming experience to perfection. However, the setting is hidden behind a few menus that might be hard for some to find. Battlefield 2042 is the latest entry in the Battlefield series. Although the game is only set to release on the 19th of November, an open beta is out for anyone who wants to try the game before buying. Unlike previous titles, Battlefield 2042 will not have a single-player campaign. The open beta is currently available on all platforms. It will end on the 10th of October, at 3 AM Eastern Time for all platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Does Back 4 Blood Have Campaign Versus

Many will be disappointed to learn that Back 4 Blood does not feature a campaign versus mode. However, there is a versus PvP mode if you want to test your skills against other players. Developed by Turtle Rock Studios, who also developed the Left 4 Dead series, Back 4 Blood is an FPS that has you going up against a bunch of zombies called the Ridden. While the game does a lot to improve on the foundation laid down by Left 4 Dead, a campaign versus mode is one of the features that never made the jump from Left 4 Dead to Back 4 Blood.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

How to Claim Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Prime Gaming Rewards

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War and Call of Duty Warzone have always had a vast abundance of fans attached to the experiences offered by the venerated studios behind the series. Every so often, rewards for players to collect for free will be available and especially so through the Amazon prime system where Call of Duty prime gaming rewards will be present for players to pick up and use in-game. The month of October gives players an opportunity to snag a full bundle of items through Amazon Prime. This guide will tell you everything you need to know about the bundle and how to claim all of the rewards.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy