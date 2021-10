A subversive reader since the age of 12, I celebrated Banned Books Week by rereading John Steinbeck’s "The Grapes of Wrath." Hard to believe this classic social realism novel was once banned in our schools. Then again, there are those in Washington — threatened old white guys mostly — who would ban the teaching of Critical Race Theory from our universities today. Now hold on a minute, Mitch. Everyone knows the moment you prohibit something — sex, alcohol, a song on the radio, plaid underwear on Tuesdays — you increase the cultural and commercial value of that new illicit something. Look at Prohibition. Look at the number of copies "The Grapes of Wrath" sold after it was banned.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 9 DAYS AGO