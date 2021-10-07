Zebra Mussels Confirmed in Woman Lake Near Longville
Zebra mussels have been confirmed in another lake in Northern Minnesota, with the Department of Natural Resources confirming a case in Woman Lake near Longville. A Cass County aquatic invasive species specialist examined and confirmed a juvenile zebra mussel on a pontoon that is used only on Woman Lake. A different AIS inspector previously had discovered another juvenile zebra mussel on the boat when it was being removed from the lake for the season.lptv.org
