Cass County, MN

Zebra Mussels Confirmed in Woman Lake Near Longville

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZebra mussels have been confirmed in another lake in Northern Minnesota, with the Department of Natural Resources confirming a case in Woman Lake near Longville. A Cass County aquatic invasive species specialist examined and confirmed a juvenile zebra mussel on a pontoon that is used only on Woman Lake. A different AIS inspector previously had discovered another juvenile zebra mussel on the boat when it was being removed from the lake for the season.

#Invasive Species#Zebra Mussels#Lakeland News

