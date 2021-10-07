Carmelo Anthony showcases why Lakers signed him in preseason debut vs. Suns
In a span of three minutes, Carmelo Anthony showed what has made him one of the greatest scorers in league history...and what made him desirable to the Lakers this summer. Whether it was a jumper drifting to his right, exploiting a mismatch in the post or knocking down a mid-range fadeaway, Anthony showcased a scoring ability the Lakers haven’t had outside of LeBron James and Anthony Davis in recent seasons and one that will prove to be valuable this season.www.silverscreenandroll.com
