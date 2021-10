We will see showers and storms today and rain will stay with us over the next few days. We have a chance of showers and storms for this afternoon with a high of 78. And, showers and storms for tonight with a low of 65. In the latest Situation Report from the National Weather Service in St. Louis it states that a few strong to severe storms are expected—but it looks like any possibility of that would be off to our northwest in northeast and central Missouri. The biggest threat with any severe storm today or tonight would be damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour.

