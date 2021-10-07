CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joey Purp Nominates the GOAT Michael Jordan Moment: The GOAT Show

By Complex AU
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. Have you ever wondered what the best Bone Thugs-N-Harmony track is? If you were pressed to express the best visual artist of all time, what would your answer be? In this episode of The GOAT Show, Joey Purp answers these exact questions and more.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey Purp
Person
Michael Jordan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goat#Complexcon#A Ap Rocky#Bone Thugs N Harmony#The Goat Chicago Mc#Jd Sports
