At a Farmstand Near You: October 8, 2021
Smooth pumpkins are out, warty pumpkins are in. While a wart here or there on a pumpkin is not unusual, seed companies have recently crossbred pumpkins to create maximum wartiness. The thick flesh makes it a bit more difficult to carve, but it is more ghoulish-looking than its unblemished cousins. Surprisingly, according to thegardeningcook.com, larger warty varieties called knucklehead pumpkins have a “very sweet and mild flavor,” and are “ideally suited to roasting, baking, and boiling.” Maybe in a cauldron with some eye of newt and toe of frog.www.harvardpress.com
