Agriculture

At a Farmstand Near You: October 8, 2021

By Opinion
harvardpress.com
 7 days ago

Smooth pumpkins are out, warty pumpkins are in. While a wart here or there on a pumpkin is not unusual, seed companies have recently crossbred pumpkins to create maximum wartiness. The thick flesh makes it a bit more difficult to carve, but it is more ghoulish-looking than its unblemished cousins. Surprisingly, according to thegardeningcook.com, larger warty varieties called knucklehead pumpkins have a “very sweet and mild flavor,” and are “ideally suited to roasting, baking, and boiling.” Maybe in a cauldron with some eye of newt and toe of frog.

Related
Martha's Vineyard Times

Chilmark: Open shops and farmstands

It felt like a short week before getting that nice long weekend, besides seeing more media acknowledging Monday as Indigineous Peoples Day. Although only 17 vendors participate in Wednesday’s Farmers Market, it’s a perfect morning to shop while the October clock runs out and we lose our market until next spring. The last Farmers Market is Saturday, Oct. 30. It was nice to see Chilmark General Store proprietors Joel Glickman and Jennifer LoRusso and their kids at a recent Saturday Farmers Market.
CHILMARK, MA
harvardpress.com

Flea Market 2021: Something for everyone

At 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Catina Hayden of Depot Road was walking briskly along Route 111 under a stylish straw hat and carrying a colorful shopping bag. Around 9 a.m. she turned onto the Bromfield School driveway and stopped at a table where she was welcomed by efficient greeters, hand-stampers, attendance-counters, and dispensers of dog treats before gaining entrance to the 49th annual Harvard Flea Market.
HARVARD, MA
harvardpress.com

Friendly Crossways: Where miracles happen

After 25 years of running Friendly Crossways at 247 Littleton County Road as a hostel, retreat for nonprofit groups, and wedding venue, Mary Helan Vasenka Turner and Keith Turner have put the business up for sale. Sitting on the porch of the old farmhouse, looking out at the 15 acres of lawn, woodland, blueberry bushes, fruit trees, vegetable garden, rows of sunflowers, and acres of cornfield, I found it hard to imagine how they could leave this piece of Eden. But it is also easy to see how much physical work and emotional energy it takes to run and maintain such a property.
HARVARD, MA
harvardpress.com

A thank you to all who made this year’s Flea Market a success

Another fabulous Flea Market for the history books! After 49 years, this annual event has become a townwide celebration that we all anticipate and enjoy. The center of town comes alive and marks a perfect New England tradition. A big project like the Flea Market doesn’t just happen—it’s people power...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
State
New Hampshire State
harvardpress.com

Too many liquor licenses

Daigneault’s Liquors was approved for a full liquor license at 265 Ayer Road by the Harvard Select Board on July 13, 2021, pending approval by the Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission. We’ve now learned that Mr. Fadi Kassouf of Stony Brook Market is asking the Fall Town Meeting to consider a...
HARVARD, MA
harvardpress.com

Guide to the 2021 Fall Town Meeting

Before you make plans to go apple picking or leaf-peeping this weekend, make sure to mark Fall Town Meeting on your calendar. Harvard will convene for the annual meeting Saturday, Oct. 16, at noon, in the same outdoor setting that was used earlier this year. The meeting is the second of two sessions, following Spring Town Meeting held May 15.
HARVARD, MA
harvardpress.com

Spotted lanternfly sighting in Fitchburg alerts public to be on the lookout

Approximately 15 miles northwest of Harvard’s apple orchards and farms, a small population of the invasive spotted lanternfly was discovered a few weeks ago in Fitchburg, prompting the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, MDAR, to alert the public to be on the lookout. “We are very concerned about the potential...
FITCHBURG, MA
local21news.com

When and where to find Halloween parades near you

Are you looking to celebrate the spooky season with a Halloween parade this year? From now until the end of the month several areas will hold parades for Halloween. Here’s a look at some of the upcoming parades around Central Pennsylvania:. Mechanicsburg: Oct. 12. The parade starts at 7 p.m....
CELEBRATIONS
13abc.com

Metroparks Meetup: Fall color, coming soon to a Metropark near you

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The leaves have only just begun to turn in northwest Ohio, but now’s as good a time as any to plan a visit to the Metroparks to take in the view. “Research shows that now it has to do more with lower daylight and longer nights than anything else, but historically, temperature was a big factor, too,” says master interpreter Kim High.
TOLEDO, OH
wjon.com

McRib Coming Back to a Minnesota McDonald’s Near You This Fall

If you're a fan of the McDonald's McRib, you're in luck! The restaurant chain is bringing the BBQ sandwich back to the menu this fall. The McRib is a seasoned pork boneless patty with BBQ sauce, served with slivered onions and dill pickles all on a homestyle bun. The McRib's...
MINNESOTA STATE
Lassen County News

Fire Department hosts Open Houses in a neighborhood near you

The Susanville Fire Department’s annual Open House — held during National Fire Prevention Week — will look a little bit different this year. Instead of holding the event at the fire house on Main Street this year the fire department is bringing the show to several locations in Susanville Saturday, Oct. 9.
SUSANVILLE, CA

