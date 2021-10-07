At a Farmstand Near You: October 8, 2021

After 25 years of running Friendly Crossways at 247 Littleton County Road as a hostel, retreat for nonprofit groups, and wedding venue, Mary Helan Vasenka Turner and Keith Turner have put the business up for sale. Sitting on the porch of the old farmhouse, looking out at the 15 acres of lawn, woodland, blueberry bushes, fruit trees, vegetable garden, rows of sunflowers, and acres of cornfield, I found it hard to imagine how they could leave this piece of Eden. But it is also easy to see how much physical work and emotional energy it takes to run and maintain such a property.

