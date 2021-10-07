City’s Parks & Recreation to Offer No School Field Trip

The City of Kissimmee’s Parks and Recreation Department is offering a No School Field trip to AMF Bowling Lanes on Friday, October 15. Parents place their trust in the City’s Parks & Recreation department to care for their children, and their safety, health, and wellbeing remain the #1 priority. Due to COVID-19, the department follows the Florida Department of Health and Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines in providing these services. These guidelines were designed to keep participants, staff, and parents safe.