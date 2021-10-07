CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kissimmee, FL

City’s Parks & Recreation to Offer No School Field Trip

kissimmee.gov
 7 days ago

The City of Kissimmee’s Parks and Recreation Department is offering a No School Field trip to AMF Bowling Lanes on Friday, October 15. Parents place their trust in the City’s Parks & Recreation department to care for their children, and their safety, health, and wellbeing remain the #1 priority. Due to COVID-19, the department follows the Florida Department of Health and Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines in providing these services. These guidelines were designed to keep participants, staff, and parents safe.

www.kissimmee.gov

Comments / 0

 

KISSIMMEE EAT & DRINK

More
 

KISSIMMEE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kissimmee, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Kissimmee, FL
Lifestyle
Kissimmee, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
NBC News

New FDA guidance aims to drastically cut salt in food supply

The Food and Drug Administration is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut the salt in their products over the coming 2½ years, hoping to reduce Americans' overall sodium intake by 12 percent. The sweeping recommendation, announced Wednesday, is expected to cover a wide variety of foods — from chain...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks Recreation#Gira El D A#Una Gira El D A Que#El Departamento#Cdc#Estas#Fueron#Para#Informaci N
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy