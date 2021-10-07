CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bibb County, AL

Flood Warning issued for Bibb, Jefferson, Shelby by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-07 00:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-08 00:19:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bibb; Jefferson; Shelby The National Weather Service in Birmingham AL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Alabama Cahaba River Near Cahaba Heights affecting Bibb, Jefferson and Shelby Counties. .Heavy rainfall of 6 to 10 inches has occurred since Wednesday afternoon over the Cahaba River basin and a flood warning is now in effect for the Cahaba River . Another statement will be issued by this afternoon, or sooner if conditions warrant. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Flood Warning for the Cahaba River Near Cahaba Heights. * From early this morning to just after midnight tonight. * At 11:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.6 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.0 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage this afternoon. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Water overflows the yards of some homes near the river.

alerts.weather.gov

