Louisiana School announces remote math competition

Hammond Daily Star
 7 days ago

For the safety of the school, community and guests, the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts’ 20th annual Math Competition will be held remotely in November. Both events are free of charge, and are open to middle and junior high schools that are interested in competing on the individual and group level.

