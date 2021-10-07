CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“It’s going to be tough not having him out there”: Tight end Logan Thomas place on injure reserve

By Jake Rohm
 6 days ago

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — The Washington Football Team might have come out with a win on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, but it came at a price.

Tight end Logan Thomas left the game early due to a hamstring injury. On Wednesday, the team announced that they would be placing Thomas on injure reserve.

It will be up to Ricky Seals-Jones, as well as John Bates and Sammis Reyes, to make up for the loss of Thomas at tight end.

“It’s going to be tough not having him out there, ” said wide receiver Terry McLaurin. “We are very fortunate to have Ricky here. I know Bates is doing a great job in the run game, and he’s going to get more opportunities, and Sammis is doing a really good job too. It’s just next man up mentality. It’s going to be hard to replace him, but we got guys up to the challenge.”

