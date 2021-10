London welcomes one of the NFL’s most tormented franchises this week in the Atlanta Falcons, who have routinely suffered crushing defeats from unfathomable positions.And while the New York Jets have endured their own misery, there is something more cruel when fans experience hope.Four years removed from a scarcely believable collapse against the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, the Falcons have reloaded under Arthur Smith.Despite being the son of FedEx owner Frederick W Smith, this football visionary has grafted in pursuit of his own recognition and now has his chance.A beautiful balance between run and pass saw the imposing...

