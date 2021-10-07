Euro Weakness Continues in Flip-Flopping Markets
Overall markets continue to be rather mixed for now. Commodity currencies rally in Asian session, as led by Aussie, following rebound in the stock markets. On the other hand, Dollar is turning softer again, together with Yen. Euro’s weakness is the more persistent development this week, in particular against other European majors. Trading today might remain non-committal, as the markets are looking forward to tomorrow’s non-farm payroll report.www.actionforex.com
Comments / 0