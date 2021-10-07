Euro Weakness Continues in Flip-Flopping Markets

Team temporary suffered another setback today. US CPI unexpectedly accelerated to 5.4% y/y (0.4% m/m) after two months of a slight deceleration. The September reading equals the previous post-pandemic peak in June and is the fastest pace since August 2008. Energy again supported prices, sprinting higher at a rate of 1.3% m/m (24.8% y/y!). Utility gas service prices surged 2.7% m/m. Food prices increased 0.9% m/m. But even without these volatile categories, core inflation remained at an elevated 4% y/y – as expected. This is due to a sharp price rise of new vehicles (1.3% m/m) and shelter (0.4% m/m). The latter is an important observation as the cost of housing is a sticky-price item and accounts for almost a third in the CPI basket. Short-term US yields extended their intraday rise with 1 to 2 bps to 3.2/3.4 bps for the day (2y-3y) as markets further frontload a first rate hike by the Fed. At the current stage, a little less than 1 full rate hike (25 bps) is being discounted for September. Long US tenors erased earlier losses in the wake of the release but soon caved again. Yields trade 2.8 bps (10y) to 4 bps (30y) lower. After two days of marching higher without guidance of (Monday) or even in outright divergence with (yesterday) the US, German yields today retreat with substantial losses at the back of the curve. Changes vary from -0.8 bps (2y) over -4.8 bps (10y) to -7.8 bps (30y). European swap yields dive 10 bps (30y). In other bond news, the Flemish Community successfully sold €1.5bn under a new benchmark 10y bond. Pricing was set at OLO+17 bps vs initial guidance of +20 bps area. Books amounted to more than 5.9bn euro. Peripheral spreads vs Germany widen a few basis points, with Greece (+3 bps) underperforming even as overall (equity) sentiment is not too bad. European stocks rise about ¾ of a percent. Despite the significant UST underperformance across the curve, EUR/USD is holding up pretty well in a sign the dollar bull rally might be losing momentum. EUR/USD’s kneejerk CPI move lower soon reversed with the pair hovering back to intraday highs of around 1.156. USD/JPY even trades a tad lower for the day at 113.48.

MARKETS ・ 14 HOURS AGO