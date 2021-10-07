CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Euro Weakness Continues in Flip-Flopping Markets

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOverall markets continue to be rather mixed for now. Commodity currencies rally in Asian session, as led by Aussie, following rebound in the stock markets. On the other hand, Dollar is turning softer again, together with Yen. Euro’s weakness is the more persistent development this week, in particular against other European majors. Trading today might remain non-committal, as the markets are looking forward to tomorrow’s non-farm payroll report.

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

S&P 500 Continues Its Slide, SNB Keeps Euro Down

The US market worked in full force yesterday, with the debt market returning to action after the long weekend. They retain the trends of recent weeks with pressure on equity and bond markets as investors continue to price in a tightening of the Fed’s monetary policy. Since the beginning of...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Markets in Consolidation as US CPI and FOMC Minutes Awaited

The markets are trading in consolidative mode in Asia today. Dollar attempted to resume near term rally against Euro overnight, but quickly lost momentum. While Yen remains generally weak, selloff slowed, along with slight retreat in US 10-year yield, and retreat in stocks. Traders will turn their focuses firstly to UK GDP in European session, and then US CPI and FOMC minutes later in the day.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Market Focus On US CPI Rates And Fed’s Minutes

The USD continued to rise against some of its major counterparts yesterday yet corrected somewhat lower during today’s Asian session. Market focus seems to shift to the release of the US CPI rates for September as well as the Fed’s September meeting minutes. Should the CPI release show that inflationary pressures in the US economy accelerated we may see the USD gaining as such a scenario could increase the pressure on the Fed to start tapering its QE program. On the monetary front we highlight the release of the Fed’s September meeting minutes later on in the American session. Any additional hawkish signals stemming from Fed policymaker’s statements could provide additional support for the USD. The big miss of the US NFP figure for September could give the Fed cold feet, but the drop of the unemployment rate to its lowest post-pandemic level could provide comfort and encouragement for the Fed to proceed with its tapering plans.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

The Analytical Overview Of The Main Currency Pairs

German investor confidence is worsening amid raw material shortages: ZEW expectation index fell to 22.3 compared to the previous month’s value – 26.5. There is a decline in profits, especially in export-oriented companies. Economic expectations for the Eurozone have also decreased. Trading recommendations. Support levels: 1.1502, 1.1453. Resistance levels: 1.1583,...
CURRENCIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Haruhiko Kuroda
actionforex.com

Dollar Firms Up Slightly after CPI, But No Follow Through Buying Yet

Dollar firms up mildly in early US session as headline CPI was back at multi-decade high, which core CPI remains stubbornly strong. The gain in the greenback is so far limited. Overall markets continue to trade in consolidative mode, with mild weakness seen in commodity currencies while Swiss Franc and Euro are rebounding. Next focus is FOMC minutes, but they are unlikely to unveil anything spectacular, other than that Fed is ready to start tapering by the end of the year.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Sunset Market Commentary

Team temporary suffered another setback today. US CPI unexpectedly accelerated to 5.4% y/y (0.4% m/m) after two months of a slight deceleration. The September reading equals the previous post-pandemic peak in June and is the fastest pace since August 2008. Energy again supported prices, sprinting higher at a rate of 1.3% m/m (24.8% y/y!). Utility gas service prices surged 2.7% m/m. Food prices increased 0.9% m/m. But even without these volatile categories, core inflation remained at an elevated 4% y/y – as expected. This is due to a sharp price rise of new vehicles (1.3% m/m) and shelter (0.4% m/m). The latter is an important observation as the cost of housing is a sticky-price item and accounts for almost a third in the CPI basket. Short-term US yields extended their intraday rise with 1 to 2 bps to 3.2/3.4 bps for the day (2y-3y) as markets further frontload a first rate hike by the Fed. At the current stage, a little less than 1 full rate hike (25 bps) is being discounted for September. Long US tenors erased earlier losses in the wake of the release but soon caved again. Yields trade 2.8 bps (10y) to 4 bps (30y) lower. After two days of marching higher without guidance of (Monday) or even in outright divergence with (yesterday) the US, German yields today retreat with substantial losses at the back of the curve. Changes vary from -0.8 bps (2y) over -4.8 bps (10y) to -7.8 bps (30y). European swap yields dive 10 bps (30y). In other bond news, the Flemish Community successfully sold €1.5bn under a new benchmark 10y bond. Pricing was set at OLO+17 bps vs initial guidance of +20 bps area. Books amounted to more than 5.9bn euro. Peripheral spreads vs Germany widen a few basis points, with Greece (+3 bps) underperforming even as overall (equity) sentiment is not too bad. European stocks rise about ¾ of a percent. Despite the significant UST underperformance across the curve, EUR/USD is holding up pretty well in a sign the dollar bull rally might be losing momentum. EUR/USD’s kneejerk CPI move lower soon reversed with the pair hovering back to intraday highs of around 1.156. USD/JPY even trades a tad lower for the day at 113.48.
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

Inflation fears rattle markets

Despite US bond markets being closed for Columbus Day, inflation nerves continued to rattle market nerves driven by energy prices, which surged once again overnight. Equity markets retreated and the US dollar resumed its climb as inflation looks less transitory and more embedded by the day. Goldman Sachs downgraded its US growth forecasts overnight, and the quarterly earnings season, which starts this week, has equity markets on edge over whether profit forecasts will be tempered for 2022 given the rich valuations prevalent in stocks everywhere. Add in the creeping, but relentless implications of the Fed taper and it is no surprise that equity markets remain on edge.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian#Aussie#European#Eur Gbp#Eur Chf#Singapore Strait Times#Jgb#Dow#7 0#Ai Group#Australian
actionforex.com

Euro Softens on Weak Economic Sentiment, Yen Selloff Remains the Main Theme

There is basically no change in the Yen selloff theme in the markets. But buying focus has shifted to commodity currencies, as led by Aussie and Kiwi, as well as Sterling. Euro is turning a touch weaker after poor German sentiment data, while the Pound is supported by job data. Dollar is sluggish as traders await the next moves in US yields and stocks.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Yen Continues To Slip Lower

The Japanese Yen continued to be on the retreat against the USD yesterday, reaching a level not seen since 2018 but also lost ground against the common currency and the pound, yet seems to have paused for now during the Asian session. Fundamentally rising energy prices could create substantial issues for the energy hungry economy of Japan and may increase its needs for USD. Also US yields continued to be on the rise and characteristically the US 10 year yield reached a level not seen since last April as investors expect the Fed to announce the tapering of its QE program in November’s meeting thus weakening safe haven JPY, as the interest rate differentials were highlighted between BoJ and the FED. It should be noted that Japans’ corporate goods prices accelerated more than expected on a year-on-year level in September, while during tomorrow’s Asian session we get Japan’s Machinery orders growth rate for August. Overall though we expect fundamentals to play the primary role for JPYs’ direction.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Yen Sell-Off: The Pressure On Markets Is Back

The Japanese Yen collapsed by more than 1% to 113.50 in the past 24 hours. It was the biggest intraday gain since November 2020 that sent the pair to its high since December 2018. Often the pressure on the yen is a sign of a recovery in demand for risky...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

US Dollar Extends Gains

New York spent the overnight session in risk aversion mode, and you can take your pick from a menu of reasons why. The Fed taper and higher US bond yields, legislative fixture congestion, and the debt ceiling now that the Senate is in recess, fears that US and global growth are slowing, the list goes on. The fact that energy prices are surging, and that internationally, most is priced and transacted in US dollars seems to have been overlooked, but logically, higher energy prices mean more US dollars need to be bought.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Euro
Country
China
actionforex.com

Sentiment Hushed as Durable Dollar Climbs with Yields

Markets look for clues in JOLTS data and FOMC speeches. The current market picture is one of stubborn inflation, rising yields, and expectations of a nearing Fed announcement of the taper timeline, specifically in the November FOMC meeting. Global growth has somewhat slowed as the consequences from the energy crisis hamper economies.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Market Morning Briefing: Pound Is Unable To Rise Above 1.37

Indian equities continue to outperform the others and while above immediate supports at 17800 (Nifty) and 60000 (Sensex), the rally is likely to continue. Dow and Dax have fallen overnight and have scope for a fall to 34000-33750 and 15000-14800 before a bounce back is seen from there. Nikkei is likely to dip back towards 28000-27500 before bouncing back towards 28750. Immediate range of 28750-27500 looks likely. Shanghai needs to hold above 3500 to keep bullish view intact.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Continues to Look Soft

The euro tried to rally on Monday, but much like many of the other currencies against the greenback, we saw a bit of a pullback. The 1.16 level above continues to offer resistance, as we have been grinding lower. The question now is whether or not we are trying to form some type of “falling wedge”, because that could be a sign that we are ready to attempt a bit of a recovery. That being said, it would take quite a bit of effort to make this market truly break out to the upside. In other words, I am not necessarily looking to get long anytime soon.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Euro Stays Pressured in Slow Markets, Risk Appetite Returning

Selloff in Euro remains the main theme in slow markets today. Return of risk appetite is also weighing down Dollar and Yen. On the other hand, commodity currencies are generally strong, with Aussie having an upper hand over Kiwi and Loonie. Sterling is mixed for now, partly supported by buying against European majors. While stocks are rebounding, major indexes are staying in familiar range. Traders would like to wait for tomorrow’s US NFP before taking a committed stance.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy