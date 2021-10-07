JAIME MUNGUÍA VS. GABRIEL ROSADO VIRTUAL PRESS CONFERENCE QUOTES
ANAHEIM, CA (October 6, 2021) - Jaime Munguia (37-0, 30 KOs) and the fearless "King" Gabriel Rosado (26-13-1, 15 KOs) hosted a virtual press conference today in anticipation of their upcoming Mexico vs. Puerto Rico brawl at Honda Center in Anaheim on Saturday, November 13. The 12-round middleweight bout for the WBO Intercontinental Middleweight championship will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN worldwide, excluding Mexico, starting at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET.
