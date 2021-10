Sunday, 7:21 p.m., at milepost 4 on U.S. 24 in Paulding County's Carryall Township, a vehicle driven by Zachary Liette, 18, Saint Henry, lost control on a wet roadway and left the roadway, coming to rest in the median between east- and westbound lanes, after striking a guardrail. Damage to the vehicle was heavy and Liette was cited with failure to control.