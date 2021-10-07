CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dead Cells Creator’s New Game Nuclear Blaze Lets You Save Cats

By Erin Fox
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNuclear Blaze is an upcoming 2D action platformer that puts players in the role of a firefighter tasked with putting out radioactive flames – and rescuing cute cats along the way. It is being developed by Deepnight Games, who impressed gamers with 2017’s corpse-possessing roguelike Dead Cells. Dead Cells would go on to inspire plenty of indie Metroid-like titles such as last year’s Forgone, and a DLC expansion subtitled Fatal Falls was released back in January.

