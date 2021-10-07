Dead Cells Creator’s New Game Nuclear Blaze Lets You Save Cats

Creating games and series like Resident Evil, Dino Crisis, and Vanquish, Shinji Mikami has achieved legendary status in the industry. These days he runs things over at Tango Gameworks, where he continues to make games as a director. Currently, Mikami and his team in Japan are working on GhostWire: Tokyo, a PS5 console exclusive releasing next year that PlayStation signed up before Bethesda, the parent company of Tango Gameworks, was acquired by Xbox. In other words, while Mikami's next game will be a PlayStation console exclusive, his future games will be Xbox console exclusives. What these games will be, remains to be seen, but it's been confirmed Mikami and Tango Gameworks are already working on the next game after GhostWire Tokyo.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO