News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Homeschooling parents are going to be working hard to ensure that their children get the very best education and life experiences, and they want to do it all while having fun. The thing is, homeschool parents are also usually the parents who are most reluctant to combine the world of their child with the world of technology, and yet this is the way that the world is going. Most children would be at a disadvantage to not be exposed to technology nowadays and if you’re a little resistant to adding technology to your children’s education, you wouldn’t be alone.

EDUCATION ・ 9 DAYS AGO