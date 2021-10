Apparently, one website believes this town is Missouri's "Best" small town, and it may be, but I have just never heard of it before, have you?. A website called farandwide.com has taken it upon itself to rank the Best Small Towns in Every US State, and when I got to the Show-Me State of Missouri on their list, I was quite surprised. The website determined that a small town called Weston, Missouri was the best small town in Missouri, on the site they say Weston has a population of 1,784 people and was founded way back in 1837!

MISSOURI STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO